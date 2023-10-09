By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Updates – NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Chapman Perishes, Netherlands On Top
New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 6 - Live Cricket Score: Chapman Perishes, Netherlands On Top. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on NZ vs NED tie.
New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 6 – Live Cricket Score: Having won the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 opener emphatically over defending champions England last week, New Zealand star favourites against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. However, the Kiwis will once again miss the services of captain Kane Williamson for the second consecutive match. He didn’t play against England too.
Playing XIs
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
