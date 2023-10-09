Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates – NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Chapman Perishes, Netherlands On Top
LIVE Updates – NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Chapman Perishes, Netherlands On Top

New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 6 - Live Cricket Score: Chapman Perishes, Netherlands On Top. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on NZ vs NED tie.

Updated: October 9, 2023 5:33 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 6 – Live Cricket Score: Having won the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 opener emphatically over defending champions England last week, New Zealand star favourites against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. However, the Kiwis will once again miss the services of captain Kane Williamson for the second consecutive match. He didn’t play against England too.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Live Updates

  • Oct 9, 2023 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: 46 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 266/6. NZ 266/6 (46)

  • Oct 9, 2023 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Chapman departs!! New Zealand are in trouble now!! Dutt strikes for the Europeans!! NZ 244/6 (44.1)

  • Oct 9, 2023 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: OUT!! Another one bites the dust! Phillips departs! de Leede picks up his second wicket! NZ 247/5 (41.4)

  • Oct 9, 2023 5:10 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: OUT!! van Meekeren strikes again!! Mitchell departs!! New Zealand have lost their 4th wicket. NZ 246/4 (41.2)

  • Oct 9, 2023 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: 39 gone, New Zealand lead charge at 231/3 after 39 overs of play. NZ 231/3 (39)

  • Oct 9, 2023 4:45 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: 36 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 210/3. NZ 210/3 (36)

  • Oct 9, 2023 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: OUT!! LBW!! van der Merwe does it again!! Ravindra now has to take the long walk back to the pavilion seconds after scoring 51. Netherlands strike again! NZ 185/3 (32.2)

  • Oct 9, 2023 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: 50 for Rachin Ravindra! He played really well today. Can he go all the way?

  • Oct 9, 2023 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: 32 overs done, New Zealand are now at 183/2. NZ 183/2 (23)

  • Oct 9, 2023 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: 31 overs done, New Zealand are now at 177/2. NZ 177/2 (31)

