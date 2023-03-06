Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE WPL 2023, MI Vs RCB Score & Updates, Match 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore Plot Comeback Against High-Flying Mumbai Indians
live

LIVE WPL 2023, MI Vs RCB Score & Updates, Match 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore Plot Comeback Against High-Flying Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score & Updates: After pulling off a massive 143-run victory in the opening match of the WPL 2023 over Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians will be looking to carry their good form against Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore, who lost by 60 runs in their opening fixture against Delhi Capitals.

Published: March 6, 2023 5:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE WPL 2023, MI Vs RCB Score & Updates, Match 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore Plot Comeback Against High-Flying Mumbai Indians
LIVE WPL 2023, MI Vs RCB Score & Updates, Match 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore Plot Comeback Against High-Flying Mumbai Indians.

LIVE WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 4

Mumbai: After pulling off a massive 143-run victory in the opening match of the WPL 2023 over Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians will be looking to carry their good form against Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, who lost by 60 runs in their opening fixture against Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals. Mumbai batting first against Gujarat, put up a massive 207 runs, thanks to captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s blistering knock of 65 off 30 deliveries, supported by Hayley Matthews 47 and Amelia Kerr’s 45. In the run-chase Saika Ishaque bamboozled the Giants with her 4-fer. Bangalore on the other hand were poor in their bowling as they let Delhi score 223 runs past them. In reply RCB only managed 163, with Mandhana, Perry and Knight getting scores in the 30s. Both teams tonight will be looking to better their record.

Also Read:

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Indrani Roy, Erin Burns, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Komal Zanzad.

Live Updates

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB: On the other hand, RCB didn’t live up to the hype and leaked out 233 runs to Delhi in their opening game. In reply, despite of a good start, they lost there way in the middle and finished on 163 runs after 20 overs of play.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with her 30-ball 65 blitzkrieg. She was supported by Amelia Kerr (45), Hayley Matthews (47) as Mumbai got themselves a massive score. In reply Gujarat were left bamboozled by Shaika Ishaque’s spin as they manage to get only 63 runs on the board.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians kicked-off their inaugural WPL campaign with a bang with a resounding and comprehensive 143-run victory over Gujarat Titans in the very first match of the competition’s history on Saturday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led helped Mumbai got past 200 and in reply Gujarat were bundled out for only 63 runs.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB: ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE SQUAD | Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Indrani Roy, Erin Burns, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Komal Zanzad.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB: MUMBAI INDIANS SQUAD | Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar.

  • 6:00 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Women’s Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 6, 2023 5:59 PM IST

More Stories