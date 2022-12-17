live

LIVE Croatia (2) vs Morocco (1), FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, 3rd Place Play-Off: CRO Winning 2-1

LIVE Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Morocco, Croatia vs Morocco Live Streaming: Ahead of their third-place play-off against Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco coach Walid Regragui has said that his side wants to be remembered as Africas best ever team, adding that they surprised people, who will remember their state of mind and human quality as well. Morocco were not able to provide the fairy-tale ending to their remarkable underdog story when they were beaten 2-0 by reigning champions France in the last four. They may not be heading to Sunday’s final at Lusail Stadium but the Atlas Lions will live long in the memory for causing three huge shocks in knocking out Belgium, Spain and Portugal. So too will their passionate supporters, who flocked to Qatar in their tens of thousands and caused a stirring atmosphere in each match. Croatia and Morocco meet for the second time in the tournament, having played a 0-0 draw in the group stages.

