LIVE Croatia (2) vs Morocco (1), FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, 3rd Place Play-Off: CRO Winning 2-1

FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-Final: CRO Winning 2-1. Ahead of their third-place play-off against Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco coach Walid Regragui has said that his side wants to be remembered as Africas best ever team, adding that they surprised people, who will remember their state of mind and human quality as well.

LIVE Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, 3rd Place Play-Off: Atlas Lions Hope to Upset Vatreni.

LIVE Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Morocco, Croatia vs Morocco Live Streaming: Ahead of their third-place play-off against Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco coach Walid Regragui has said that his side wants to be remembered as Africas best ever team, adding that they surprised people, who will remember their state of mind and human quality as well. Morocco were not able to provide the fairy-tale ending to their remarkable underdog story when they were beaten 2-0 by reigning champions France in the last four. They may not be heading to Sunday’s final at Lusail Stadium but the Atlas Lions will live long in the memory for causing three huge shocks in knocking out Belgium, Spain and Portugal. So too will their passionate supporters, who flocked to Qatar in their tens of thousands and caused a stirring atmosphere in each match. Croatia and Morocco meet for the second time in the tournament, having played a 0-0 draw in the group stages.

Live Updates

  • 9:45 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia keep on pressing forward as they put men in numbers for a third goal. We haven’t seen much of the Morocco side in the second-half. CRO 2-1 MAR (57th Min)

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: CHANCE FOR CROATIA AND THE DEFLECTION PUTS IT WIDE!! Orsic again, hits it really well and misses the frame of the goal by a whisker. CRO 2-1 MAR (48th Min)

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: We are back for the second-half! Croatia leading 2-1.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: We break for half-time!! Croatia lead 2-1. HT: CRO 2-1 MAR (Gvardiol, Orsic::Dari)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOOAL!! Orsic makes it 3-1!!! Croatia lead again. CRO 1-1 MAR (42nd Min) (Orsic)

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia has so far notched up 6 shots aimed towards goal, also having the possession advantage. But the Moroccans are making frequent runs in the opposition box for an important lead. CRO 1-1 MAR (37th Min)

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Great pressing from the Croatians!! They almost go themselves a goal. Bono had to barge in and clear it away. CRO 1-1 MAR (25th Min)

  • 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: 17 minutes into the clock, Croatia have the better chances and also the possession. They are currently troubling the Moroccan back-line with their frequent runs inside the box. CRO 1-1 MAR (17th Min)

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!! It’s Level!!! Achraf Dari wipes out Croatia’s lead!!! Big defensive howler from the Vatreni. GAME ON! CRO 1-1 MAR (Dari) (9th Min)

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAL!!! Croatia lead!!! They Europeans were knocking on the door and Gvardiol pulls off a brilliant diving header!! CRO 1-0 MAR (Gvardiol) (7th Min)

