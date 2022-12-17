live

LIVE Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, 3rd Place Play-Off: Line-Ups Out, Check Playing XI

FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-Final: Line-Ups Out, Check Playing XI. Ahead of their third-place play-off against Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco coach Walid Regragui has said that his side wants to be remembered as Africas best ever team, adding that they surprised people, who will remember their state of mind and human quality as well.

Updated: December 17, 2022 7:31 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, 3rd Place Play-Off: Atlas Lions Hope to Upset Vatreni.

LIVE Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Morocco, Croatia vs Morocco Live Streaming: Ahead of their third-place play-off against Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco coach Walid Regragui has said that his side wants to be remembered as Africas best ever team, adding that they surprised people, who will remember their state of mind and human quality as well. Morocco were not able to provide the fairy-tale ending to their remarkable underdog story when they were beaten 2-0 by reigning champions France in the last four. They may not be heading to Sunday’s final at Lusail Stadium but the Atlas Lions will live long in the memory for causing three huge shocks in knocking out Belgium, Spain and Portugal. So too will their passionate supporters, who flocked to Qatar in their tens of thousands and caused a stirring atmosphere in each match. Croatia and Morocco meet for the second time in the tournament, having played a 0-0 draw in the group stages.

Live Updates

  • 7:30 PM IST

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: MOROCCO PLAYING XI: Bono, Hakimi, Dari, Yamiq, Allah, Khannouss, Amrabat, Sabiri, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: CROATIA PLAYING XI: Livakovic, Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic, Modric, Kovacic, Kramaric, Majer, Orsic, Livaja.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: On the other hand, Morocco stunned everyone and became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the competition. But their dream of a final were cut-short by the defending World Champions France, as Les Blues beat them 2-0 in the last 4 to book their second consecutive final.

  • 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia were hopeful of a second successive World Cup Final but Argentina played spoilsport as they La Albiceleste defeated the Vatreni 3-0 in the Semi-Final stage of the competition. Now the Europeans have a glorious chance to earn the 3rd place, once again at the grandest stage of all.

  • 7:16 PM IST
    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: MOROCCO SQUAD | Bono, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Tagnaouti, Nayef Aguerd, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Badr Benoun, Achraf Dari, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Bilal El Khannous, Yahya Jabrane, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Sofiane Boufal, Ilias Chair, Walid Cheddira, Youssef En-Nesyri, Abde Ezzalzouli, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Amine Harit, Hakim Ziyech.
  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: CROATIA SQUAD | Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, 3rd Place Play-Off Match Between Croatia and Morocco!

