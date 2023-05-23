ZEE Sites

  • LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Pandya Departs, Gill-Shanaka Key In Run-Chase For Gujarat
LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Pandya Departs, Gill-Shanaka Key In Run-Chase For Gujarat

Chennai vs Gujarat: Pandya Departs, Gill-Shanaka Key In Run-Chase For Gujarat. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023, Qualifier 1.

Updated: May 23, 2023 10:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Vijay Shankar

0* (1) 0x4, 0x6

Rahul Tewatia

1 (2) 0x4, 0x6

Deepak Chahar

(3.3-0-26-2)*

Ravindra Jadeja

(4-0-18-2)
LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Grand Finale Spot Up For Grabs In Qualifier 1.

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023, Qualifier 1 

Chennai: The astute tactician in Mahendra Singh Dhoni will dig deep into his reserves to counter Indian cricket’s new ‘Crown Prince’ Shubman Gill as four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will meet their match in current title holders Gujarat Titans in Qualifier-1 of the IPL here on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan.

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: 6 overs gone, Gujarat Titans have lost two wickets and now it’s down to Shubman Gill and Dasun Shanaka to take the game from here on. GT 41/2 (6)

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill-Wriddhiman Saha open innings for Gujarat Titans. Deepak Chahar has the new ball for CSK.

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: That’s it!! Chennai Super Kings finish on 172/7. CSK 172/5 (20)

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: 4 wickets are down for Chennai and it’s down to Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja to take the game forward. CSK 136/4 (16.5)

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Chennai have lost their second wicket as Shivam Dube makes way for Ajinkya Rahane. The home side seem to be in a spot of bother now. CSK 95/2 (12.2)

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: OUT!!! We have the first wicket of the match!! Ruturaj Gaikwad’s fine innings come to an end as Mohit Sharma gets breakthrough for Gujarat Titans. On comes Shivam Dube to the crease. CSK 89/1 (10.5)

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: 10 overs gone, Chennai Super Kings are now at 85/0. CSK 85/0 (10)

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: 9 overs gone, Chennai Super Kings are now at 76/0. The home-side ride on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s fifty. CSK 76/0 (9)

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: 4 overs gone, Chennai are now at 33/0. CSK 33/0 (4)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: 2 overs gone, Chennai Super Kings are off to a good start. CSK 18/0 (2)

