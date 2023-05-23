ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Grand Finale Spot Up For Grabs In Qualifier 1
live

LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Grand Finale Spot Up For Grabs In Qualifier 1

Chennai vs Gujarat: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023, Qualifier 1.

Published: May 23, 2023 5:38 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

CSK vs GT, CSK vs GT, CSK vs GT, CSK vs GT News, CSK vs GT Updates, CSK vs GT IPL, CSK vs GT Indian Premier League, CSK vs GT Live news, CSK vs GT Live updates, CSK vs GT Pics, CSK vs GT Latest Updates, CSK vs GT Pics, CSK vs GT on Google News, CSK vs GT Free Live Score, CSK vs GT Live Streaming, CSK vs GT Live Updates, CSK vs GT Live Pics, CSK vs GT Live Pics, CSK vs GT Latest Score Updates, CSK vs GT Score Pics, CSK vs GT Free Videos, CSK vs GT Venue, CSK vs GT In Chennai, CSK vs GT at Chepauk, CSK vs GT in IPL 2023, CSK vs GT Pics, CSK vs GT Latest News, CSK vs GT Pics, CSK vs GT Score Updates, CSK vs GT Score Pics, CSK vs GT Score News, CSK vs GT in IPL 2023, CSK vs GT, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 News, IPL 2023 Updates, IPL 2023 Pics, IPL 2023 Latest News, IPL 2023 Latest Updates, IPL 2023 India, IPL 2023 Indian Cricketer, IPL 2023 Latest News, IPL 2023 Live Score, IPL 2023 Free Live Score on Google, MS Dhoni, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad
LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Grand Finale Spot Up For Grabs In Qualifier 1.

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023, Qualifier 1 

Chennai: The astute tactician in Mahendra Singh Dhoni will dig deep into his reserves to counter Indian cricket’s new ‘Crown Prince’ Shubman Gill as four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will meet their match in current title holders Gujarat Titans in Qualifier-1 of the IPL here on Tuesday.

Also Read:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan.

Live Updates

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Similarly, GT has current India T20 pacer Shivam Mavi on its roster for a whopping Rs 6 crore but the team management has preferred veteran Mohit Sharma, who is executing the slower deliveries beautifully. It’s all about who fits what role. So, it becomes more interesting when two teams with similar philosophy are pitted against each other.

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: They don’t field players based on their auction worth — remember CSK bought Krishnappa Gowtham for nearly Rs 10 crore and he got a single game as he didn’t fit the combination.

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: A captain, who swears that his understanding of leadership is cut from Dhoni’s ‘captaincy cloth’, and head coach Nehra, who just like his former teammate doesn’t believe in too many changes even if a couple of games go wrong.

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: A solid management and an administration team that stays in the background and never interferes in cricketing matters, which is left to the trio of Ashish Nehra, Gary Kirsten and Vikram Solanki.

  • 5:10 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: What makes this battle even more interesting is the fact that GT is a team that seems closest to being a proto-type of what CSK had been all these years in IPL.

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: This season, Gujarat Titans haven’t played at the Chepauk, which hasn’t behaved in a singular manner during CSK’s seven home games and that prompted head coach Stephen Fleming to raise apprehensions about what to expect.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Gill is in the midst of a dream season and what will be Dhoni’s tactical ploy to stop the dashing ‘Mohali Marauder’ is there to be seen.

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Gill, who almost single-handedly knocked out a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore with a century for the keeps, has overshadowed Virat Kohli and will certainly force one of India’s greatest captains to go back to drawing board and make plans for him.

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan.

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.