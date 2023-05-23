ZEE Sites

LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

Chennai vs Gujarat: Gujarat Win Toss, Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023, Qualifier 1.

Updated: May 23, 2023 7:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Ruturaj Gaikwad

2* (7) 0x4, 0x6

Devon Conway

2 (2) 0x4, 0x6

Darshan Nalkande

(0.2-0-2-0)*

Mohammad Shami

(1-0-3-0)
LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Grand Finale Spot Up For Grabs In Qualifier 1.

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023, Qualifier 1 

Chennai: The astute tactician in Mahendra Singh Dhoni will dig deep into his reserves to counter Indian cricket’s new ‘Crown Prince’ Shubman Gill as four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will meet their match in current title holders Gujarat Titans in Qualifier-1 of the IPL here on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan.

Live Updates

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway open innings for Chennai Super Kings. Mohammed Shami has the new ball for Gujarat.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad: More than runs it’s the preparation going into a tournament. That was very good, and it was injury-free unlike last time. The nature of T20 is everytime you can’t be consistent. But the idea is to keep our process the same. Assessing the pitch and deciding our approach is important. This time my approach has been to play expressive cricket. Earlier I used to take my time for 10-odd balls. A lot depends on situation and pitch as well. Left-right combo is important. Opposition tactics change because of that. Like bowling an off-spinner or a left-arm spinner. Devon was playing fast bowlers well, but he’s also played spin very well throughout the season.

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Subs: Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni at the toss: We wanted to bowl first, reason being they’re an excellent chasing side. We’ve exploited the conditions slightly better, in a tournament like this, the boys have adapted really well. It’s important to back your strengths, the confidence level should be high. They’ve been able to do that and that’s why we have done well. There was a lot of dew in the last game, but with breeze around, we can’t say about it tonight, but it does look dry. We’re playing the same team.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya at the Toss: We will bowl first. We heard dew will come, so we want to know what exactly to chase down. We were told to relax after getting into the top-2, but we didn’t want, want to stay focussed and play good cricket. We are a smart team, we don’t play only one way, we make sure to get the best out of the wicket and have adapted. Darshan Nalkande comes in place of Yash Dayal.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:48 PM IST

