LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

Chennai vs Gujarat: Gujarat Win Toss, Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023, Qualifier 1.

LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Grand Finale Spot Up For Grabs In Qualifier 1.

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023, Qualifier 1

Chennai: The astute tactician in Mahendra Singh Dhoni will dig deep into his reserves to counter Indian cricket’s new ‘Crown Prince’ Shubman Gill as four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will meet their match in current title holders Gujarat Titans in Qualifier-1 of the IPL here on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan.

