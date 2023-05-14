ZEE Sites

LIVE CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Conway Departs, Chennai In Spot Of Bother

Chennai vs Kolkata: Conway Departs, Chennai In Spot Of Bother. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match 61.

Published: May 14, 2023 8:25 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Shivam Dube

43* (29) 1x4, 3x6

Ravindra Jadeja

17 (21) 0x4, 1x6

Shardul Thakur

(2.2-0-11-1)*

Varun Chakaravarthy

(4-0-36-2)
LIVE CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Struggling Kolkata Face Chennai In Must-Win Match.

Live Updates

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: After losing half their side, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube look forward to take the Chennai innings to a fighting total. CSK 106/5 (16.2)

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!! Shardul Thakur strikes!! The dangerman Devon Conway departs and now Chennai are in spot of bother. CSK 67/3 (9.4)

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: 9 overs gone, Chennai Super Kings are now at 65/2. Ajinkya Rahane was the last man to depart as Varun Chakravarthy picked up his second wicket of the game. CSK 65/2 (9)

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!! The first wicket is down and KKR have the breakthrough! Varun Chakravarthy strikes and gets the important wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK 32/1 (3.4)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Chennai Super Kings with opening batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put up 9 runs on the board. CSK 9/0 (1)

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson.

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana at the Toss | Would have liked to bat first as well. The deck looks sticky, so would have wanted to bat first and get our spinners in play. I think pressure was there in the first game as well, it is there now as well. Such is the IPL, we can’t take it lightly. If any department falters, then 90% the result goes against you. So we need to be clinical in all departments. One change for us – Anukul Roy goes out, Vaibhav Arora comes in.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni at the Toss | We’ll bat first. We’ve been slightly uncertain about the wicket, and as the tournament has progressed the pitch gets slow. Throughout the years, we have told openers to assess the pitch quickly and find what’s a good score. After 6-8 overs we need to revisit our score because the ball loses its shine. I think we have done really well, but fielding is one department where we need to step up. Can improve 5-10%. Same XI for this game.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy.

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 Match 60 Score 

Chennai: Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday aiming for a win and strengthen their chances of sealing a play-offs berth.

Also Read:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai.

