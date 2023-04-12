Top Recommended Stories

LIVE CSK Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Toss Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST

IPL 2023, CSK vs RR Match Updates, April 12: Toss Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match 17.

Published: April 12, 2023 6:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: All Eyes On MS Dhoni's 200th IPL Match As Captain.

Live Updates

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: The wicket at the M A Chidambaram stadium offered bounce in the game against Lucknow Super Giants and it remains to be seen if similar conditions are on offer. Nevertheless, an interesting battle is in store.

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: The pace unit comprising Trent Boult and Jason Holder looks better than CSK’s on paper but how the respective attacks fare on the given day could determine the game’s outcome.

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: In skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, the Royals have batters who can play big shots and boost the score.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: It promises to be an interesting battle on the morrow with the two sides boasting of a strong batting unit, and the onus would be on the bowlers to seize the moment.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Add the good run of Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order and CSK do have a formidable batting line-up. But they would be up against an equally well-endowed Royals team.

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: On the batting front, the vastly experienced Ajinkya Rahane showed he too could score quickly on his CSK debut as the team turned in a strong performance with spinners Jadeja and Santner doing a fine job.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Whether Dhoni prefers the erratic but pacey Rajvardhan Hangargekar or the incisive Simarjeet Singh will be a big question.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: However, CSK will be missing Deepak Chahar, who is expected to be out of the tournament due to recurrence of a left hamstring injury.

  • 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: But by no means Royals’ spinners could be taken lightly as the wily ‘Cricket Scientist’ Ravichandran Ashwin has played all his cricket at this very ground and the intelligent Yuzvendra Chahal can outfox any batter on a given day. Add the other Tamil Nadu spinner Murugan Ashwin in the mix and CSK will also have their own set of challenges.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Moeen missed the last game due to food poisoning and is expected to play the game in place of Sisanda Magala, while Dwaine Pretorius will fill in as an all-rounder in case Ben Stokes is not fit.

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023

Chennai: The in-form dynamic opening Rajasthan Royals pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal will face a quality ‘Spin Test’ on a tricky Chepauk pitch when they lock horns with some world-class short-format tweakers in the Chennai Super Kings line-up in an IPL match here on Wednesday. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni, who will be leading the Yellow Army for the 200th time in the cash-rich league.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ahay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subharnshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesa Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Dhruv Jorel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, M Ashwin, K M Asif, K C Cariappa, Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Obey McCoy, Joe Root, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vashist, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa, Abdul Basith.

