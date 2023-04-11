LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai On Top, Warner Key For Delhi

Top Recommended Stories

IPL 2023, DC vs MI Match Updates, April 11: Mumbai On Top, Warner Key For Delhi. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match 16.

Updated: April 11, 2023 8:25 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Axar Patel

28* (14) 3x4, 2x6

David Warner (C)

50 (43) 6x4, 0x6

Cameron Green

(3-0-30-0)*

Hrithik Shokeen

(4-0-43-1)
Live Updates

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023: The wickets keep falling for Delhi as Piyush Chawla picks up his third wicket of the game. He’s in some form tonight! 5 already down for DC. DC 98/5 (12.3)

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023: OUT!! Another one bites the dust!! Powell has been given LBW. Chawla claims the wicket! DC 86/3 (10.3)

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: 10 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 85/3. Rovman Powell and David Warner hold key for the home-side. DC 85/3

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: 6 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 51/1. DC 51/1 (6)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: 4 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 34/1 and they have lost their first wicket. Hrithik Shokheen has removed Prithvi Shaw for 15. DC 34/1 (4)

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: 12 runs from the over, Delhi Capitals are now at 19/0. DC 19/0 (2)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: First over done and dusted, Delhi Capitals are now at 7/0. Steady start from captain David Warner in front of the home crowd. DC 7/0 (1)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw open innings for Delhi Capitals. Jason Behrendorff has the new ball for Mumbai Indians.

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi Capitals Subs: Aman Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma.

  • 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indians Subs: Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Kumar Karthikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh.

New Delhi: New Delhi, April 11: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in match 16 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Also Read:

Both Mumbai and Delhi have been winless in the tournament till now and are placed at ninth and tenth position respectively in the points table. Tuesday’s game offers one of the two teams to get their first win of IPL 2023.

After winning the toss, Rohit said Australia pacer Riley Meredith comes into the playing eleven in place of batter Tristan Stubbs, with fast bowler Jofra Archer still not available for Tuesday’s clash.

“We batted in the first two games, didn’t do well enough. The pitch looks dry and probably take some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight. We will see how it goes. When the chips are down you need the senior players to stand up,” he said.

Delhi skipper David Warner said left-arm fast-bowler Mustafizur Rahman comes in for left-handed batter Rilee Rossouw and right-handed batter Yash Dhull, India’s U19 World Cup winning captain in 2022, makes his IPL debut by replacing pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

“We would have done the same thing. It’s a dry surface – completely different to the surface we played on last night (in last home game against Gujarat Titans). For me, it’s about finding the rhythm.”

“As a whole group, we have to work harder and sharper. All the boys are up and about, we gotta adapt to the situations and pumped to be playing in front of the home ground,” he added.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman

Substitutes: Mukesh Kumar, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey and Ishant Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla and Riley Meredith

Substitutes: Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Arjun Tendulkar and Ramandeep Singh.

More Stories