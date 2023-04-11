Top Recommended Stories

LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl

IPL 2023, DC vs MI Match Updates, April 11: Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match 16.

Updated: April 11, 2023 7:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: TOSS UPDATE | Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to field first.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Tilak Verma: (On having a good time with the bat) If you get a good start in the first match, then your confidence rises going ahead in the tournament. There is only one thing in mind now as how I can help our team to win matches. Last year it was my first season of IPL, I batted well but I couldn’t finish a few matches for the team. This year my goal is to play more impactful knocks. (On scoring around 400 runs last season) Playing for a franchise like Mumbai Indians and scoring runs gives you confidence, the important thing is to be consistent. Our preparation has been good but partnerships are required to post a big total.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match, as we you bring you the IPL Coverage from the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Toss scheduled at 7:00 PM IST.

  • 6:24 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Pravin Amre, DC Batting coach on Delhi’s batting: “We have to work on our powerplay game with the bat. When your top four batters get runs, then your team is in a different position. However, we have to execute our plans well in all three departments of the game as well.”

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Cameron Green on his conversation with Sachin Tendulkar | “Whenever Sachin talks, you listen to him. He was basically talking about the fact that I was playing with a closed-face in red-ball cricket, but in white-ball cricket, opening the face of the bat helps you to access balls on the off side. That’s the conversation I had with him.”

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: HEAD TO HEAD | Out of the 32 games played between the two teams, Mumbai have won on 17 occasions, whereas Delhi have 15 victories to their name.

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: As per sources close to India.com, U-19 World Cup winning skipper Yash Dhull is all set to make his debut in the IPL in front of his home crowd. But we have to see, who gets to sit out for today’s match.

  • 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: The young Tilak Verma has stood out in an otherwise under performing batting department. Rohit had no hesitation in saying after the CSK game that the senior players need to step up.

LIVE | Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

New Delhi: Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. It is extremely difficult to gain consistency in the highly competitive league if the Indian players are not delivering and that is what is plaguing both sides.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Arshad Khan, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal.

Published Date: April 11, 2023 7:07 PM IST

