LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl

IPL 2023, DC vs MI Match Updates, April 11: Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl.

IPL 2023, DC vs MI Match Updates, April 11: Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match 16.

LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians Aim To Open Account With Victory.

LIVE | Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

New Delhi: Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. It is extremely difficult to gain consistency in the highly competitive league if the Indian players are not delivering and that is what is plaguing both sides.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Arshad Khan, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal.

