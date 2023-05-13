Home

Sports

LIVE DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi-Punjab Face Off In Battle Of Survival

live

LIVE DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi-Punjab Face Off In Battle Of Survival

Delhi vs Punjab: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match 59.

LIVE DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi-Punjab Face Off In Battle Of Survival.

Load More

LIVE | Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Match 57, Score

New Delhi: All but out of play-off reckoning, Delhi Capitals will expect a more purposeful approach from its Indian batting unit as it plays for pride against Punjab Kings in a 12th round IPL match, here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.