LIVE Updates | DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Salt Key In Run-Chase For Delhi Capitals

DC vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023 Match 50: Salt Key In Run-Chase For Delhi Capitals. Get all the live cricket updates, dream11 prediction, pitch report, full scorecard and ball-by-ball live score of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE match today.

Updated: May 6, 2023 10:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Philip Salt (W)

74* (37) 7x4, 5x6

Rilee Rossouw

20 (10) 1x4, 2x6

Harshal Patel

(2-0-32-1)*

Wanindu Hasaranga

(3-0-23-0)
LIVE Updates | DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Feroz Shah Kotla Awaits Virat Kohli's Homecoming.

Live Updates

  • 10:30 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: 12 gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 126/2. DC 126 (12)

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: OUT! Mitchell Marsh has been sent back to the pavilion by Harshal Patel. Salt is still there, who is well set in the 60s. DC 123/2 (11)

  • 10:16 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Salt completes his half-century as Delhi are in the driver’s seat with 102/1 after 9 overs of play. DC 102/1 (9)

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: 8 overs gone, Delhi Capitals now stand at 86/1. The home-side are way above the asking rate and the visitors need a wicket or two to shift the momentum of the game. DC 86/1 (8)

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: David Warner and Phil Salt have opened the innings for Delhi Capitals. After 3 overs of play, the home-side currently stand at 29/0. DC 29/0 (3)

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: That’s it!! Bangalore finish on 181/4, thanks to Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror’s twin fifties. RCB 181/4 (20)

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: OUT!! FIFTY For Mahipal Lomror as well! He has complimented Kohli really well tonight and the southpaw did it in lesser deliveries. RCB 171/3 (18.4)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: 18 overs done, Royal Challengers Bangalore are now at 166/3. Karthik and Lomror lead charge for the visitors. RCB 166/3 (18)

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Virat Kohli departs!!! He finds the man in fine leg. The Bengal man Mukesh Kumar strikes for Delhi! RCB are now 3 down. RCB 142/3 (16.1)

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: FIFTY FOR VIRAT KOHLI!!! 50th Fifty for Virat Kohli. Royal Challengers Bangalore have increased the run-rate to almost 9. RCB 135/2 (15.4)

High on confidence after improbable wins, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face in a crucuail IPL 2023 encounter at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. While RCB are better placed than Delhi Capitals in the standings, Virat Kohli and Co. can’t afford any slip ups with playoffs spot at stake.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

Published Date: May 6, 2023 10:32 PM IST

Updated Date: May 6, 2023 10:32 PM IST

