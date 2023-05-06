Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Bangalore Win Toss, Opt to Bat

DC vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023 Match 50: Bangalore Win Toss, Opt to Bat. Get all the live cricket updates, dream11 prediction, pitch report, full scorecard and ball-by-ball live score of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE match today.

Updated: May 6, 2023 7:04 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Virat Kohli

6* (5) 1x4, 0x6

Faf du Plessis (C)

0 (0) 0x4, 0x6

Khaleel Ahmed

(0.5-0-6-0)*
LIVE Updates | DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Feroz Shah Kotla Awaits Virat Kohli's Homecoming.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Khaleel Ahmed has the new ball for Delhi Capitals.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: RCB Impact Subs: Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: DC Impact Subs: Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abhishek Porel.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: David Warner at the TOSS: We would have batted first as well. We are coming out here with a lot of energy, passion and belief. We can get only better from where we are. All facets of the game, batting, bowling and fielding (looking forward to do well in everything.) It rained today, so there might be no dew I guess. Mukesh Kumar comes in for Anrich Nortje who has gone home and Mitch Marsh comes in as the other overseas player.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis: We are going to have a bat, looks like a dry surface, and hopefully there won’t be dew tonight. T20 cricket has got to do a lot with momentum, we got to assess the conditions and post a good score. We have got a lot of away games, for me it’s not an issue. With this new impact player rule, you can be so flexible. We have batted well in the top four, and we have done bulk of the scoring. Kedar Jadhav – the old man, he comes back for us.

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • 6:45 PM IST

  • 6:41 PM IST

High on confidence after improbable wins, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face in a crucuail IPL 2023 encounter at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. While RCB are better placed than Delhi Capitals in the standings, Virat Kohli and Co. can’t afford any slip ups with playoffs spot at stake.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

Published Date: May 6, 2023 7:04 PM IST

