East Bengal vs Indian Navy, East Bengal vs Indian Navy Durand Cup, East Bengal vs Indian Navy Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group B match between East Bengal and Indian Navy. East Bengal play their first match in Durand on Monday. Opponent Indian Navy. Before him, Stephen Constantine announced only one and a half foreign fits in the team. They should form a team against the fleet. “There are only one-and-a-half foreigners in the team who are capable of playing,” admitted the British coach at the pre-match press conference before East Bengal took on Indian Navy. However, he did not reveal who is fully fit. Kyriakou was the first foreign accountant to practice in East Bengal, followed by Alex Lima. A few days ago, Ivan Gonzalez also set foot in the city. On Sunday, the two Brazilians from the red-yellow camp, Cleiton Silva and Eliander also arrived. East Bengal have chosen the former coach of the Indian national team as the coach for the new season. He thanked the club for this and said, “It is a great honor for me to coach Emami East Bengal. The history of the club, the past is fascinating. It is great to be responsible for building the future of such a club. I will bring a new era in East Bengal. Such a club always deserves to be at the top. But we still have a lot of work to do.” Indian Navy were crushed by Mumbai 1-4 in the first match. However, Stephen Constantine is not willing to take the Navy team lightly. He said: “I saw their match against Mumbai. Physically they are quite fit. They also have one or two good footballers.”Also Read - East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

East Bengal: Kamaljit, Pawan, Aditya, Pritam, Rakip, Sarthak, Jerry, Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Nabi Hussain, Ankit Mukherjee, Angousena, Himanshu, Mobashir, Souvik, Mahitosh, Alex Lima, Amarjit, Aniket, Naorem Mahesh, Suhair, Sumit, Cleiton, Eliandro. Also Read - Lallawmkima's Brace Guides Army Green To 3-1 Win Over NorthEast United

Indian Navy: Bhaskar Roy, VK Vishnu, Robinson R, Abhishek, Shahir, Novin, Navjot, Vivekananda, Dalraj, Nihal, Jijo, Anoop, Hardik, Pradeesh, Sarbjith, Vijay, Riyadh, Britto, Pinto Mahata, Inayath, Bibake, Sreyas. Also Read - Highlights ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Nikum Breaks Mariners' Hearts; Rajasthan Beat ATKMB in a 3-2 Thriller

Live Updates

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup: That’s it!! It’s Full-Time here in Kolkata! East Bengal share the spoils and we have the first 0-0 score-line in the Durand Cup. As expected, the Red and Gold Brigade had the better chances but like their arch-rivals ATKMB, the Bangal brigade lacked in finishing big time. They still have a point and need to prove a point when they face a tricky Rajasthan United side on Thursday. That’s it for today and thanks for joining our live coverage. FT: EEB 0-0 INFT (90+4)

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup: 4 minutes added on for stoppages! Can East Bengal find a winner? Only time will tell. Both sides have cancelled out each other in the game but East Bengal should’ve been leading. EEB 0-0 INFT (90+4)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup: Great piece of defending from the Indian Navy!! It looked like it was going in!! Lima with a wonderful diving header but Vishnu just manages to parry it away to safety! Indian Navy survive! East Bengal press on! EEB 0-0 INFT (88th Min)

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup: GOOD BALL FROM TUHIN FROM THE LEFT FLANK!! AND IT MISSES THE ONRUSHING SUHAIR FROM THE LEFT. East Bengal are making most of their chances now, but they lack immensely when it comes to finishing. 7 mins of regulation time left in the game. EEB 0-0 INFT (83rd Min)

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup: This should have been buried! Sumit Passi has everything set up on a plate and he just couldn’t beat Vishnu on goal. Pulls off a weak one. This missed chance could be crucial. East Bengal need to pull their socks up. EEB 0-0 INFT (79th Min)

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup: East Bengal caught in play and Navy had a chance to test Kamaljit on goal, but Shreyas miscues the half-volley and launches it into the stands. CHANCE FOR EAST BENGAL!!! PASSI MISSES A ONE-ON-ONE OPPORTUNITY!!! Lima on the follow-on miscues the shot and gets it wide!! Lacklustre play from the red and gold brigade. EEB 0-0 INFT (75th Min)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup: 20 minutes left in the game. 20 minutes for EBFC to get a winner. Same for the Navy side. With the things turned out today, one goal is more than enough to clinch the game. EEB 0-0 INFT (72nd Min)

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup: The home-side is moving forward and winning balls but not generating a defence penetrating ball, from where they can have a crack at goal. Lots of improvement needed for the new East Bengal side. EEB 0-0 INFT (68th Min)

  • 7:23 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup: Indian Navy pressing hard for the first-time in the match, they are getting hold of the possession and trying to create as much chances as possible. Mahitosh and Souvik comes in for EBFC. Angou and Amarjeet comes off. EEB 0-0 INFT (65th Min)

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup: Nothing productive happens from the corner and East Bengal press forward for an all-important opening goal. EEB 0-0 INFT (58th Min)