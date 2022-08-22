East Bengal vs Indian Navy, East Bengal vs Indian Navy Durand Cup, East Bengal vs Indian Navy Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group B match between East Bengal and Indian Navy. East Bengal play their first match in Durand on Monday. Opponent Indian Navy. Before him, Stephen Constantine announced only one and a half foreign fits in the team. They should form a team against the fleet. “There are only one-and-a-half foreigners in the team who are capable of playing,” admitted the British coach at the pre-match press conference before East Bengal took on Indian Navy. However, he did not reveal who is fully fit. Kyriakou was the first foreign accountant to practice in East Bengal, followed by Alex Lima. A few days ago, Ivan Gonzalez also set foot in the city. On Sunday, the two Brazilians from the red-yellow camp, Cleiton Silva and Eliander also arrived. East Bengal have chosen the former coach of the Indian national team as the coach for the new season. He thanked the club for this and said, “It is a great honor for me to coach Emami East Bengal. The history of the club, the past is fascinating. It is great to be responsible for building the future of such a club. I will bring a new era in East Bengal. Such a club always deserves to be at the top. But we still have a lot of work to do.” Indian Navy were crushed by Mumbai 1-4 in the first match. However, Stephen Constantine is not willing to take the Navy team lightly. He said: “I saw their match against Mumbai. Physically they are quite fit. They also have one or two good footballers.”Also Read - East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

East Bengal: Kamaljit, Pawan, Aditya, Pritam, Rakip, Sarthak, Jerry, Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Nabi Hussain, Ankit Mukherjee, Angousena, Himanshu, Mobashir, Souvik, Mahitosh, Alex Lima, Amarjit, Aniket, Naorem Mahesh, Suhair, Sumit, Cleiton, Eliandro. Also Read - Lallawmkima's Brace Guides Army Green To 3-1 Win Over NorthEast United

Indian Navy: Bhaskar Roy, VK Vishnu, Robinson R, Abhishek, Shahir, Novin, Navjot, Vivekananda, Dalraj, Nihal, Jijo, Anoop, Hardik, Pradeesh, Sarbjith, Vijay, Riyadh, Britto, Pinto Mahata, Inayath, Bibake, Sreyas. Also Read - Highlights ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Nikum Breaks Mariners' Hearts; Rajasthan Beat ATKMB in a 3-2 Thriller