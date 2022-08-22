East Bengal vs Indian Navy, East Bengal vs Indian Navy Durand Cup, East Bengal vs Indian Navy Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group B match between East Bengal and Indian Navy. East Bengal play their first match in Durand on Monday. Opponent Indian Navy. Before him, Stephen Constantine announced only one and a half foreign fits in the team. They should form a team against the fleet. “There are only one-and-a-half foreigners in the team who are capable of playing,” admitted the British coach at the pre-match press conference before East Bengal took on Indian Navy. However, he did not reveal who is fully fit. Kyriakou was the first foreign accountant to practice in East Bengal, followed by Alex Lima. A few days ago, Ivan Gonzalez also set foot in the city. On Sunday, the two Brazilians from the red-yellow camp, Cleiton Silva and Eliander also arrived. East Bengal have chosen the former coach of the Indian national team as the coach for the new season. He thanked the club for this and said, “It is a great honor for me to coach Emami East Bengal. The history of the club, the past is fascinating. It is great to be responsible for building the future of such a club. I will bring a new era in East Bengal. Such a club always deserves to be at the top. But we still have a lot of work to do.” Indian Navy were crushed by Mumbai 1-4 in the first match. However, Stephen Constantine is not willing to take the Navy team lightly. He said: “I saw their match against Mumbai. Physically they are quite fit. They also have one or two good footballers.”Also Read - East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

East Bengal: Kamaljit, Pawan, Aditya, Pritam, Rakip, Sarthak, Jerry, Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Nabi Hussain, Ankit Mukherjee, Angousena, Himanshu, Mobashir, Souvik, Mahitosh, Alex Lima, Amarjit, Aniket, Naorem Mahesh, Suhair, Sumit, Cleiton, Eliandro. Also Read - Lallawmkima's Brace Guides Army Green To 3-1 Win Over NorthEast United

Indian Navy: Bhaskar Roy, VK Vishnu, Robinson R, Abhishek, Shahir, Novin, Navjot, Vivekananda, Dalraj, Nihal, Jijo, Anoop, Hardik, Pradeesh, Sarbjith, Vijay, Riyadh, Britto, Pinto Mahata, Inayath, Bibake, Sreyas. Also Read - Highlights ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Nikum Breaks Mariners' Hearts; Rajasthan Beat ATKMB in a 3-2 Thriller

    EAST BENGAL XI | Kamaljit, Sumit(C), Lalchungnunga, Ankit, Pritam, Aniket, Amarjit, Angou, Mobashir, Naorem, Suhair. SUBS: Rakip, Souvik, Lima (F), Nabi, Mahitosh, Tuhin.

    It is quite evident the likes of Cleiton Silva, Ivan Gonzalez won't be available for selection as they have touched down just few days ago. Charis Kyriakou and Eliandro as it seems are waiting for their international clearance.

    TEAM NEWS- EAST BENGAL | Alex Lima will be the only available foreigner for the Red and Gold Brigade in today's Durand Cup clash as other players are either waiting for their international clearance or not match fit.

    One got the feeling that the Navy team lacked belief in their first game. Coach Abhilash Nair will do well to instil that back as, if that Adersh Mattummal strike is any indication and given Emami East Bengal are really a brand new combination surely looking to settle down, this would be their best chance to spring a surprise. Some strategic changes like starting the experienced defender Dalraj Singh, barring injury concerns, would also help to attack better in set pieces given his height. Group B is a strong group with ATK Mohun Bagan and Rajasthan United, the other two teams up next for them.

    Then they have the three Brazilian recruits up front in Cleiton Silva, who had a stint with Bengaluru FC, Alex Lima formerly with Jamshedpur FC and Eliandro, a prolific scorer in the Thailand league over the last two years. If Constantine can get all of this to work as a unit, the Indian Navy could have a tough time.