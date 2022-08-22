East Bengal vs Indian Navy, East Bengal vs Indian Navy Durand Cup, East Bengal vs Indian Navy Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group B match between East Bengal and Indian Navy. East Bengal play their first match in Durand on Monday. Opponent Indian Navy. Before him, Stephen Constantine announced only one and a half foreign fits in the team. They should form a team against the fleet. “There are only one-and-a-half foreigners in the team who are capable of playing,” admitted the British coach at the pre-match press conference before East Bengal took on Indian Navy. However, he did not reveal who is fully fit. Kyriakou was the first foreign accountant to practice in East Bengal, followed by Alex Lima. A few days ago, Ivan Gonzalez also set foot in the city. On Sunday, the two Brazilians from the red-yellow camp, Cleiton Silva and Eliander also arrived. East Bengal have chosen the former coach of the Indian national team as the coach for the new season. He thanked the club for this and said, “It is a great honor for me to coach Emami East Bengal. The history of the club, the past is fascinating. It is great to be responsible for building the future of such a club. I will bring a new era in East Bengal. Such a club always deserves to be at the top. But we still have a lot of work to do.” Indian Navy were crushed by Mumbai 1-4 in the first match. However, Stephen Constantine is not willing to take the Navy team lightly. He said: “I saw their match against Mumbai. Physically they are quite fit. They also have one or two good footballers.”Also Read - East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

East Bengal: Kamaljit, Pawan, Aditya, Pritam, Rakip, Sarthak, Jerry, Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Nabi Hussain, Ankit Mukherjee, Angousena, Himanshu, Mobashir, Souvik, Mahitosh, Alex Lima, Amarjit, Aniket, Naorem Mahesh, Suhair, Sumit, Cleiton, Eliandro. Also Read - Lallawmkima's Brace Guides Army Green To 3-1 Win Over NorthEast United

Indian Navy: Bhaskar Roy, VK Vishnu, Robinson R, Abhishek, Shahir, Novin, Navjot, Vivekananda, Dalraj, Nihal, Jijo, Anoop, Hardik, Pradeesh, Sarbjith, Vijay, Riyadh, Britto, Pinto Mahata, Inayath, Bibake, Sreyas. Also Read - Highlights ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Nikum Breaks Mariners' Hearts; Rajasthan Beat ATKMB in a 3-2 Thriller

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup: 30 minutes into the game and it’s 0-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Teams taking a short drink breaks, before they start rolling the ball again. Constantine giving out his best advise for his men. EEB 0-0 INFT (31st Min)

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup: In the last 2-3 minutes, Indian Navy is showing intent, winning consecutive corners and trying their best out to put the ball forward. East Bengal dropping down to thwart incoming counters. EEB 0-0 INFT (27th Min)

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022: Indian Navy win their first corner of the game and the home-side hesitatingly clears it away from harm’s way. From the follow-on a shot comes from distance but it didn’t bother Kamaljit on goal. EEB 0-0 INFT (24th Min)

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal has been the better side so far but they are lacking in creativity outside the box. Chances are coming in but not getting the killer idea to put Indian Navy on the backfoot. 20 minutes of play have been completed. EEB move forward with a positive intent. EEB 0-0 INFT (20th Min)

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal are playing free-flowing football today, creating chances and getting in the space for the flanks. Despite the dominance in possession, there has been only one shot on target. EEB 0-0 INFT (17th Min)

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022: Tuhin has come on for Naorem. Let’s see how he can fair out for the Bangal Brigade. Alex Lima is the only foreigner available for selection today. Rest of the foreigners are either waiting for international clearance or not match fit. On the other hand Indian Navy are yet to have a productive move in the East Bengal penalty box. EEB 0-0 INF (14th Min)

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022: Angousena with the free-kick delivers a juicy ball into the box, but a after a mishap, Indian Navy clear it out for a corner. From the corner, Angou again delivers a teasing ball and the Navy defenders hesitatingly cleared it away before an EB player could get a tap-in. East Bengal dominating play after 10 minutes of the game. Naorem substituted due to an injury. EEB 0-0 INFT (10th Min)

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal on the move straightaway and we have the first shot of the game from the home side. Mobashir has a crack from distance but Vishnu on goal comfortably saves it. The Red and Gold Brigade come forward with renewed hope. EEB 0-0 INFT (3rd Min)

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022: We are underway at Salt Lake stadium! East Bengal playing their first match at Salt Lake Stadium after more than 2 years gap.

    LIVE East Bengal vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022: The players have taken the field as the complete their formalities and get ready for an exciting match. East Bengal are playing in their new home kit of 2022-23 season. We’re in for a cracker!