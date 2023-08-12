Top Recommended Stories

live

Updated: August 12, 2023 3:16 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

No other game in Indian football mobilises and generates excitement among so many people and a whole state, as much as a clash between century-old rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal. The buzz in Kolkata is palpable. For the record, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have a hundred per cent record from the two games they have played so far in Group A and are sitting pretty on the top and with an embarrassment of footballing riches to boot. East Bengal on the other hand, in their only game so far, drew 2-2 against a Bangladesh Army side who did not score in any of their other two games. They have a new coach and a new set of players who assembled just before the start of the tournament and have not won a derby for over four years now. So even as Mohun Bagan Super Giant go into the game as clear favourites as the coaches made it aptly clear in as many words, all records and data will be put behind on Saturday by fans and players alike, as they focus on the task ahead, which is to win in the season’s first derby.

Live Updates

  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan are undefeated in their last 8 encounters, winning all of them. East Bengal will have to up their game against their arch-rivals today.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal need to go for victory at least to book a spot as one of the best third-placed teams.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal on the other hand have played only one match. They squandered a 2-0 lead against Bangladesh Army to draw the game 2-2. Nishu Kumar saw a red and that means the Bangal Brigade will miss his services in the derby.

  • 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan make their way into the match with back to back wins over Bangladesh Army and Punjab FC. A point or a win today will guarantee their spot in the knockouts.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal’s Cleiton Silva has already arrived in Kolkata in the morning. But it is to be seen, whether he takes the field or not in the starting XI or comes on to play as a sub.

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup 2023: Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku have also registered by MBSG to play the Durand Cup 2023.

  • 3:00 PM IST

  • 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal Squad | Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Kamaljit Singh, Aditya Patra, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Tuhin Das, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Mohamad Rakip, Athul Unnikrishnan, Jordan Elsey (Australia), Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas (Spain), Souvik Chakrabarti, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Vanlalpeka Guite, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Saul Crespo (Spain), Mobashir Rahman, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Borja Herrera (Spain), Nandhakumar Sekar, Mandar Rao Desai, Cleiton Silva (Brazil), Vp Suhair, Javier Siverio (Spain), Jesin Tk.

  • 2:54 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Durand Cup 2023 match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant!

