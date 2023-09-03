Top Recommended Stories

EBFC vs MBSG, Durand Cup 2023 Match Updates: Kolkata giants lock horns in epic summit clash in the Durand Cup final after 19 long years. Follow live updates here.

Updated: September 3, 2023 3:12 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Kolkata: The day of reckoning and beckoning has finally arrived as arch-rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant clash in the summit clash of the Durand Cup Final 2023 after 19 years. After beating Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 in the group stage of the Durand Cup back in August, East Bengal will be looking to win their first silverware since 2017. Mohun Bagan, on the other hand have revenge on their mind and would be looking to win their second trophy of 2023. Both are tied with 16 trophies each in the Durand Cup.

  • Sep 3, 2023 3:06 PM IST

  • Sep 3, 2023 3:01 PM IST

  • Sep 3, 2023 2:58 PM IST

  • Sep 3, 2023 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL: The Mariners finished second in Group A, below their rivals, including a couple of wins from the three matches. Besides the loss to EBFC, they beat the Bangladesh Army 5-0 and Punjab FC 2-0. While they dominated Mumbai City 3-1 in the quarterfinal, they got past FC Goa 2-1 in the semis.

  • Sep 3, 2023 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL: Mohun Bagan’s last Durand Cup title win came way back in 2000, and they must be desperate to end a 23-year-long wait. Mohun Bagan being the reigning Indian Super League champions makes them a slight favourite, but East Bengal has been on a glorious run lately, and it will be tough to get past them.

  • Sep 3, 2023 2:56 PM IST
    LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL: East Bengal played five matches and stayed unbeaten, winning four and drawing one. They drew against Bangladesh Army 2-2 in the group stage, beat Mohun Bagan (1-0) and Punjab FC (1-0) before getting the better of Gokulam Kerala (2-1) in the quarterfinal. In the semis, Eaast Bengal wenty past NorthEast United 5-3 on penalties after the scores read 2-2 in regulation time.
  • Sep 3, 2023 2:54 PM IST
    LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL: The Red and Gold brigade has won the tournament on 16 occasions, sharing the record with the Mariners. While East Bengal last won the tournament in 2004, the last title that it had won was back in 2018, the IFA Shield, which is an U-19 event now.
  • Sep 3, 2023 2:53 PM IST
    LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL: It will be a battle of nerves and emotions between the two giants at the Salt Lake Stadium, as fans of both teams get ready to paint the stadium in green and maroon and red and gold. The clash would be a repeat of the 2004 Durand Cup final, which East Bengal won 2-1.
  • Sep 3, 2023 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL: The stage is set for the year’s biggest face-off in Indian domestic football as fierce rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal FC lock horns in the grand finale of the Durand Cup on Sunday.

  • Sep 3, 2023 2:01 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Durand Cup Final between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant!

