East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Kolkata giants lock horns in epic summit clash in the Durand Cup final after 19 long years. Follow live updates here.

Updated: September 3, 2023 4:50 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Kolkata: The day of reckoning and beckoning has finally arrived as arch-rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant clash in the summit clash of the Durand Cup Final 2023 after 19 years. After beating Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 in the group stage of the Durand Cup back in August, East Bengal will be looking to win their first silverware since 2017. Mohun Bagan, on the other hand have revenge on their mind and would be looking to win their second trophy of 2023. Both are tied with 16 trophies each in the Durand Cup.

  • Sep 3, 2023 4:50 PM IST

    East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL LIVE: Goal kick for East Bengal after Yo Mahesh is being fouled. Mandar Rao Desai takes the free-kick but it goes wide. Earlier, Harmanjot Singh Khabra went down after touch-off his former Kerala Blaters teammate, Sahal Abdul Samad. Referee didn’t show much importance forcing EBFC fans to appeal for a foul. EB 0-0 MBSG (42′)

  • Sep 3, 2023 4:43 PM IST

    East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL LIVE: Forced substitution for East Bengal. José Antonio Pardo replaces Jordan Elsey as the East Bengal centre-back is forced out with an injury. EB 0-0 MBSG (34′)

  • Sep 3, 2023 4:35 PM IST

    East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL LIVE: Harmanjot Singh Khabra and Mohammad Rakip play some beautiful football between the two and the later crosses to the centre. Yo Mahesh gets the ball and he shoots only to be cleared by MB defenders. EB 0-0 MBSG (24′)

  • Sep 3, 2023 4:27 PM IST

    East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL LIVE: In the first 15 minutes, Mohun Bagan have looked more aggressive but the scoreline remains goalless. Meanwhile, East Bengal are making run-ins but are just not finding the openings. EB 0-0 MBSG (17′)

  • Sep 3, 2023 4:10 PM IST
    East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL LIVE: First corner of the match. Dimitri Petratos of Mohun Bagan takes the corner kick and it goes wide beyond the range of Ashique Kuruniyan. Earlier, East Bengal’s Nadha tried to make amendments in the midfield but failed to find a man as Mariners do the rest. EB 0-0 MBSG (6′)
  • Sep 3, 2023 4:05 PM IST

    East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL LIVE: Mohun Bagan starts from left to right while East Bengal are playing from right to left. Both the teams are playing with a 4-2-3-1 formation.

  • Sep 3, 2023 4:00 PM IST

    East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL LIVE: We are just few minutes away from the match. Both teams make their way into the ground. After the short closing ceremony, players take their respective positions.

  • Sep 3, 2023 3:45 PM IST

    East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL LIVE: East Bengal will be missing the services of midfielder Souvik Chakraborty after he got a second yellow card in the previous game, against NorthEast United. For Mohun Bagan, centre-back Brendan Hamill is out with a minor injury.

  • Sep 3, 2023 3:43 PM IST

    East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL LIVE: As far as head-to-head record is concerned, East Bengal lead with 138-127 win-loss ratio against Mohun Bagan.

