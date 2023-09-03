Home

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL LIVE Score: EB, MBSG In Search Of Opener

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup FINAL LIVE Score: EB, MBSG In Search Of Opener

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Kolkata giants lock horns in epic summit clash in the Durand Cup final after 19 long years. Follow live updates here.

LIVE East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup FINAL: Kolkata Giants Lock Horns In Summit Clash After 19 Years. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE UPDATES | East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Kolkata: The day of reckoning and beckoning has finally arrived as arch-rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant clash in the summit clash of the Durand Cup Final 2023 after 19 years. After beating Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 in the group stage of the Durand Cup back in August, East Bengal will be looking to win their first silverware since 2017. Mohun Bagan, on the other hand have revenge on their mind and would be looking to win their second trophy of 2023. Both are tied with 16 trophies each in the Durand Cup.

