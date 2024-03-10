  • Home
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, LIVE Football Score: EB Seek To Return To Winning Ways

EB Vs MBSG Kolkata Derby Live Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from Salt Lake Stadium.

Published: March 10, 2024 7:22 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Kolkata Derby Live

EB Vs MBSG, Kolkata Derby Live Football Updates: After a loss to FC Goa in their last encounter, East Bengal will be aiming to return to winning ways against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Sunday at the Salt Lake stadium. With 33 points from 16 games, Mohun Bagan stand third in the table and a win today can take them to second spot and level with league leaders Mumbai City FC. For the record, East Bengal are unbeaten against Mohun Bagan in this season. In their previous ISL encounter, both teams drew 1-1 while the Red and Gold brigade got the bragging rights in their Kalinga Super Cup encounter.

