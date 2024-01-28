Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • East Bengal Vs Odisha FC, Super Cup Final Live Football Score: Cleiton Leads EBFC Attack, Check Playing XIs
live

East Bengal Vs Odisha FC, Super Cup Final Live Football Score: Cleiton Leads EBFC Attack, Check Playing XIs

EBFC vs OFC, Super Cup Final LIVE Updates: Get here all latest updates of East Bengal vs Odisha FC football match.

Updated: January 28, 2024 6:52 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

East Bengal Vs Odisha FC, East Bengal Vs Odisha FC live updates, East Bengal Vs Odisha FC live football updates, East Bengal Vs Odisha FC live blog, East Bengal Vs Odisha FC latest football updates, East Bengal Vs Odisha FC live match updates, East Bengal Vs Odisha FC live football score, East Bengal Vs Odisha FC live streaming, East Bengal Vs Odisha FC live, East Bengal Vs Odisha FC head to head, East Bengal, Odisha FC, Super Cup, Kalinga Super Cup, Super Cup live updates, Super Cup final live updates, kalinga super cup final live updates,
East Bengal vs Odisha FC, Super Cup Football Live Updates

East Bengal Vs Odisha FC, Super Cup Final LIVE Updates: East Bengal will be aiming for their maiden Super Cup silverware when they take on Odisha FC in the final on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium. The Red and Golds have reached the final in the inaugural season in 2018 but lost to Bengaluru FC. For Odisha FC, they won the trophy in the last edition but in Kozhikode. For the hosts, nothing will be more special than lifting the Super Cup trophy in front of their home crowd.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Jan 28, 2024 6:50 PM IST

    East Bengal Vs Odisha FC, Super Cup Final Live: Cleiton Silva has been East Bengal’s torch bearer in front of goals.

  • Jan 28, 2024 6:49 PM IST

    East Bengal Vs Odisha FC, Super Cup Final Live: On the other hand, under Sergio Lobera, Odisha FC has been unstoppable. After winning all their group games, Odisha FC beat Mumbai City in the semifinal to surge into the final.

  • Jan 28, 2024 6:48 PM IST

    East Bengal Vs Odisha FC, Super Cup Final Live: East Bengal have been in tremendous form in this competition. They won all their group stage matches including Derby against Mohun Bagan. In the semifinal, East Bengal defeated Jamshedpur FC.

  • Jan 28, 2024 6:47 PM IST

    East Bengal Vs Odisha FC, Super Cup Final Live: Both teams are undefeated in the tournament. Odisha have won the title in the previous season while East Bengal’s best finish in the tournament was in the inaugural season when they finished second.

  • Jan 28, 2024 6:45 PM IST

    East Bengal Vs Odisha FC, Super Cup Final Live: Hello and welcome to the final Super Cup match between East Bengal and Odisha FC from the Kalinga Stadium.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.