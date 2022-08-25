East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, East Bengal vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup, East Bengal vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Durand Cup match between Emami East Bengal and Rajasthan United. 6-time Champions East Bengal FC will take on tournament debutants Rajasthan United FC in Group B of the 2022 Durand Cup at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, August 25. East Bengal kicked off their campaign with an exasperating 0-0 draw against the Indian Navy on Monday. After a sluggish first half, the Red and Gold Brigade saw plenty of the ball and started to dominate proceedings, but just weren’t clinical enough in front of goal. Rajasthan United FC, on the other hand, savored a magical Durand Cup debut against the other Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan FC with a 3-2 victory last Saturday. In the 95th minute, with the score locked at 2-2, Rajasthan United executed a perfect team move wrapped up by 17-year-old Gyamar Nikum to seal the most memorable win in the club’s brief history.Also Read - East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

East Bengal: Kamaljit, Naveen, Pawan, Aditya, Pritam, Rakip, Sarthak, Jerry, Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Nabi Hussain, Ankit Mukherjee, Angousena, Himanshu, Mobashir, Souvik, Alex Lima, Amarjit, Aniket, Naorem Mahesh, Akhay Das, Tuhin Das, VP Suhair, Sumit, Cleiton, Eliandro.

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves.

Live Updates

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United now have a free-kick from a promising position! Let’s see what they can make out of it. Haven’t seen them getting it in the match. Chaves lines it up and it just goes wide towards the right side of the keeper. For a moment it looked like it was going in. EEB 0-0 RUFC (75th Min)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Eliandro looks promising, getting spaces and laying it out good passes. He will need support from his mates. 20 minutes remain in the game as East Bengal search for a winner. EEB 0-0 RUFC (70th Min)

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Substitution for East Bengal- Suhair and Lima come off. Mobashir and Eliandro take the field. The Brazilian makes his debut today. EEB 0-0 RUFC (68th Min)

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Kamaljit dives it to his left and saves it!! East Bengal survive!! Poor attempt from Barboza!! East Bengal move on. Rajasthan should’ve done well from the spot-kick, misses a glorious opportunity. EEB 0-0 RUFC (63rd Min)

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: PENALTY FOR RAJASTHAN!! GREAT CHANCE FOR THE VISITORS TO TAKE THE LEAD!

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Jerry once again went for the attempt but it hit the wall along the way and nothing productive comes out of it. But the Bangal brigade press forward to break the deadlock. EEB 0-0 RUFC (56th Min)

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal are having more on the ball and are getting themselves set-piece opportunities, but we are yet to see a killer move from either side. As we speak East Bengal have won a free-kick from a promising position. EEB 0-0 RUFC (53rd Min)

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: The reason behind bringing in Ivan maybe to play the ball forward on more occasions. He’s a ball-playing centre-half and an experienced ISL defender. East Bengal need to make use of their chances really well in the next 45 minutes. Souvik Chakrabarti has also come on for EEB. EEB 0-0 RUFC (48th Min)

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: We are back for the second-half and Stephen Constantine has brought in Ivan Gonzalez replacing Kyriakou. The home-side get the ball rolling! Let’s play!

  • 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: The referee blows the whistle for half-time! East Bengal go into break with a 0-0 score-line. The home-side were the better team when it comes to chances but Rajasthan has been resilient and have done a really fine job to keep East Bengal from harm’s way. The Red and Gold brigade should’ve done well with their chances. An exciting second-half awaits. HT: EEB 0-0 RUFC