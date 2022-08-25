East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, East Bengal vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup, East Bengal vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Durand Cup match between Emami East Bengal and Rajasthan United. 6-time Champions East Bengal FC will take on tournament debutants Rajasthan United FC in Group B of the 2022 Durand Cup at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, August 25. East Bengal kicked off their campaign with an exasperating 0-0 draw against the Indian Navy on Monday. After a sluggish first half, the Red and Gold Brigade saw plenty of the ball and started to dominate proceedings, but just weren’t clinical enough in front of goal. Rajasthan United FC, on the other hand, savored a magical Durand Cup debut against the other Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan FC with a 3-2 victory last Saturday. In the 95th minute, with the score locked at 2-2, Rajasthan United executed a perfect team move wrapped up by 17-year-old Gyamar Nikum to seal the most memorable win in the club’s brief history.Also Read - East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

  • 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: KEY BATTLES | Lalchungnunga vs Martin Chaves: Young defender Lalchungnunga made a good impression on his East Bengal debut against the Indian Navy with his no-nonsense interceptions and ball-playing abilities. The 21-year-old centre-back was signed on loan from Sreenidi Deccan FC and was one of the best defenders in the I-League last season. Martín Cháves is Rajasthan United’s big-name signing for the season. The former NorthEast United attacking midfielder was an unused substitute against ATK Mohun Bagan. He will be oozing with confidence after seeing his teammates clinch a sensational win and will be raring to go against East Bengal. Cháves is a quick player who thrives in one-on-one situations, so it will be intriguing to see how Chungnunga sets himself up against the Uruguayan.

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: EEB new recruit Himanshu Jangra on playing for East Bengal: Thankyou everyone for your support and for your wishes. I didn’t expect this much love from you. As we all know east Bengal is a very big club and I am going to wear the clubs jersey for the 1st time. I am very excited to play my 1st match. Joy East Bengal.

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: PLAYERS TO WATCHOUT FOR | BEKTUR AMANGELDIEV: The Kyrgyz midfielder got his name in the scoresheet against ATK Mohun Bagan. Though a defensive midfielder, his presence will be important against the likes of Mobashir Rahman, Alex Lima and VP Suhair. Rajasthan United will look forward to him for both defensive and offensive duties.

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR | VP SUHAIR: It is still uncertain whether Eliandro or Cleiton Silva will start against Rajasthan United since they landed in Kolkata a few days back. Keeping that in mind, VP Suhair will be the main man upfront upon whom millions of East Bengal fans will rely for goals. It shouldn’t be forgotten that Suhair was in sublime form for NorthEast United last season.

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: COACH SPEAKS | Stephen Constantine has told that all his five foreigners are still not available for selection as they are either struggling with fitness or jet lag. Alex Lima started in the earlier match and now Charis Kyriakou is now available for selection as we have mentioned before.

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: TEAM NEWS | Mahitosh Roy has been dropped by Stephen Constantine from the senior squad. However, whether it will affect his foray in the Durand Cup is a question yet to be answered. Meanwhile, Naorem Mahesh Singh had suffered an injury against Indian Navy. He is not expected to be available against Rajasthan United. Charalambos Kyriakou hadn’t been registered before the Indian Navy game. But he will be available for selection against Rajasthan United. The Pink Army will have a fully fit squad going into the game against East Bengal.

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: RAJASTHAN UNITED SQUAD | Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves.

  • 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal SQUAD | Kamaljit, Pawan, Aditya, Pritam, Rakip, Sarthak, Jerry, Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Nabi Hussain, Ankit Mukherjee, Angousena, Himanshu, Mobashir, Souvik, Alex Lima, Amarjit, Aniket, Naorem Mahesh, Tuhin Das, VP Suhair, Sumit, Cleiton, Eliandro.

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: Have Rajasthan United just replaced Gokulam Kerala to emerge as the new giant killers of India? May be yes. The Pink Army need not be complacent and should take the East Bengal game seriously. They still have to play against Mumbai City, who are undoubtedly one of the strongest Indian sides. Thus, three points against East Bengal will boost the confidence of the Rajasthan-based outfit. Also, another victory against a Kolkata Giant will help the four-year-old club to mark its entrance into the Indian setting.

  • 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal have earned just a point in their previous outing. After the Rajasthan United fixture, they’ll be up against ATK Mohun Bagan. Despite the happenings of the last few days, it can be asserted that the Mariners are a stronger side at least on paper. Thus, East Bengal will be aiming for a victory against Rajasthan United. This will help in increasing their morale ahead of the Kolkata derby and elevating their position in the group as well.