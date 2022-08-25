East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, East Bengal vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup, East Bengal vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Durand Cup match between Emami East Bengal and Rajasthan United. 6-time Champions East Bengal FC will take on tournament debutants Rajasthan United FC in Group B of the 2022 Durand Cup at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, August 25. East Bengal kicked off their campaign with an exasperating 0-0 draw against the Indian Navy on Monday. After a sluggish first half, the Red and Gold Brigade saw plenty of the ball and started to dominate proceedings, but just weren’t clinical enough in front of goal. Rajasthan United FC, on the other hand, savored a magical Durand Cup debut against the other Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan FC with a 3-2 victory last Saturday. In the 95th minute, with the score locked at 2-2, Rajasthan United executed a perfect team move wrapped up by 17-year-old Gyamar Nikum to seal the most memorable win in the club’s brief history.Also Read - East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

East Bengal: Kamaljit, Naveen, Pawan, Aditya, Pritam, Rakip, Sarthak, Jerry, Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Nabi Hussain, Ankit Mukherjee, Angousena, Himanshu, Mobashir, Souvik, Alex Lima, Amarjit, Aniket, Naorem Mahesh, Akhay Das, Tuhin Das, VP Suhair, Sumit, Cleiton, Eliandro.

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves.

Live Updates

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: 3 minutes into the game and we have haven’t seen much of the two sides having a crack at goal. Both of them have managed to stop each other in their respective halves. It looks like it’s gonna be a close game. EEB 0-0 RUFC (3rd Min)

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United: The referee blows the whistle and we are underway at the Kishore Bharati Stadium for the evening game of Group B! We’re in for a cracker today!

  • 5:58 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup: The players have taken the field now as we get ready for an exciting encounter at the Kishore Bharati Stadium. We are just a few minutes away from the Kick-off.

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: Stay hooked to this space for all the updates of the match as we bring you the live coverage of the Durand Cup, Group B encounter between Emami East Bengal and Rajasthan United at the Kishore Bharati Stadium. Match Starts at 6:00 PM IST. LIVE UPDATES SOON!

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: In the previous match, Sumeet Passi wore the captain’s armband for Emami East Bengal. Today goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh has been given the duty to lead the team from the last line of defence. Big responsibility for him today at the Kishore Bharati Stadium.

  • 5:29 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: So as it was expected Charis Kyriakou starts for East Bengal. Alex Lima who played in the second-half in the previous match, starts today against RUFC. Brazilian striker Eliandro and ex Goa players in Ivan Gonzalez and Naveen Kumar are on the bench. No sign of Cleiton Silva yet in the team-sheet.

  • 5:26 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: SUBSTITUTIONS FOR EAST BENGAL | Naveen (GK), Pritam, Nabi, Angou, Ivan, Eliandro, Mobashir, Rakip, Souvik.

  • 5:21 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: RAJASTHAN UNITED PLAYING XI | Niraj, Lalliansanga, Barboza, Bektur, Atriss, William, Melroy, Lalremsanga, Jagdeep, Haider, Hardik.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: EAST BENGAL PLAYING XI | Kamaljit, Kyriakou, Ankit, Lalchungnunga, Jerry, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Amarjit Kiyam, Tuhin Das, Aniket Jadhav, VP Suhair.

  • 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: TRIVIA | East Bengal have won the Durand Cup a record 16 times. Rajasthan United are the first club from the state in the I-League. East Bengal finished at the bottom of the ISL table last season.