Live Score And Updates England vs Pakistan 1st ODI

Cardiff: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of England vs Pakistan live first ODI match from Sophia Gardens. A young England side under Ben Stokes captaincy will face a full-strength Pakistan team in the opening match of the three-match series on Thursday. Following seven COVID-19 cases in the camp, ECB announced a fresh 18-member squad for the ODI series.Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming England vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Previews, Team News - Where to Watch ENG vs PAK Stream Live Stream Cricket Match Online, TV Telecast in India

However, England team still have some known name in the squad which includes Dawid Malan, Zack Crawley, James Vince, Jake Ball and Craig Overton. It is going to be a tough task for Stokes in the opening match as the English team didn’t get enough training time for the clash. Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips England vs Pakistan, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 5:30 PM IST July 8 Thursday

On the other side, Pakistan have a good opportunity to make a mark in the series by starting it on a positive note. Skipper Babar Azam is going to be the key for the visitors while they will also rely on the openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq to gave them a good start. Also Read - Match Highlights Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Semifinal Updates: Emiliano Martinez the Hero as Argentina beat Colombia 3-2 on Penalties to Enter the Final

