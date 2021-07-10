England vs Pakistan Live Score And Updates 2nd ODI

London: ENG vs PAK Live Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the England vs Pakistan live 2nd ODI match from Lord’s, London. After registering a thumping 9-wicket win in the opening ODI, England team will look to seal the series on Saturday. Pakistan batsmen had a disappointing day at Sophia Gardens as none of them including Babar Azam lived up to the expectation against England’s reserve bowling attack. Saqib Mahmood ran riot with the ball and claimed four wickets to dismantle Pakistan batting attack. While Dawid Malan and Zack Crawley took the team to the victory line with fine fifties.Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s, Team News Today's ODI at Lord's 3:30 PM IST July 10 Saturday

Pakistan will look to bounce back in the series to gain some momentum for the upcoming T20I matches where there is a possibility that England might play with their full-strength side which was hit by COVID-19 earlier. Also Read - Eng vs Pak: Saqib Mahmood Reacts After Dismissing Pakistan Captain Babar Azam For a Duck in 1st ODI

