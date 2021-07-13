England vs Pakistan Live Match Score And Updates 3rd ODI

LIVE ENG vs PAK 3rd ODI Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the England vs Pakistan live ODI match from Edgbaston. After losing the first two matches of the series, Pakistan will play for pride in the last ODI of the three-match series against England on Tuesday. Pakistan have been very underwhelming in the series so far as their batters let them down. England despite missing most of their senior players have played dominant cricket as Ben Stokes’ leadership has impressed many.Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Previews, Team News - Where to Watch ENG vs PAK Live Stream Cricket Match Online And on TV

In the second ODI, Hasan Ali bagged his fourth five-wicket haul in his 56th match but his effort went in vain after a below-par top-order batting display helped England beat the visitors by 52 runs. Also Read - ENG vs PAK Match Updates 2nd ODI: England Beat Pakistan by 52 Runs to Clinch Series

Hasan bounced back strongly after conceding 28 runs off his first four overs to end up with figures of 5/51 on Saturday. His efforts enabled Pakistan to limit England from 118/2 in the 18th over to 247 all out in 45.2 overs in the match reduced to 47-over-per-side due to a rain delay before the start of the match. Also Read - ENG vs PAK Updates 1st ODI: Saqib Mahmood's Four-Wicket Haul Powers England to Massive 9-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

