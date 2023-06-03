ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final 2023 Score: Gundogan Fires Blues To 1-0 Lead
live

LIVE Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final 2023 Score: Gundogan Fires Blues To 1-0 Lead

LIVE Score Man City vs Man United, FA CUP FINAL: Gundogan Fires Blues To 1-0 Lead. Manchester rivals meet each other for the first time in FA Cup Final showdown. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of the match.

Updated: June 3, 2023 7:37 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

FA Cup, FA Cup Final, FA Cup Final score, FA Cup Final 2023, FA Cup Final 2023 score, FA Cup Final score, FA Cup Final live streaming, Manchester City vs Manchester United, Manchester United vs Manchester City, Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United Live, Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score, Manchester City vs Manchester United score, Manchester City vs Manchester United live streaming
LIVE Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final 2023 Score: Blues AIM To Keep Treble Record On Track.

LIVE Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup FINAL 2023 Score & Updates

London: The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played today at Wembley Stadium. Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola said that Manchester United are a different team now compared to the start of the season. Manchester United will be looking to win their second title this season, as they won the Carabao Cup in March. In the pre-match conference, Manchester City’s manager said, “The final is special. Manchester United are a different team to what we faced at the start of the season. They have improved and so has their quality”.
He added, “It’s the final of the FA Cup and it’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a final so nothing else. It should be good for us if we have to think about what we have to do to win one game – nothing changes to analysing the strength of our opponents and the weaknesses they have. It’s a football game, we can’t control what happens outside”.

Live Updates

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup Final 2023: The Red Devils are trying to push men in forward and are looking for that killer pass that will split open the defence. But Guardiola’s men are omnipresent, stopping every possible attack. MNC 1-0 MNU (16th Minute)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL 2023 Score: It is way one-way traffic in Wembley as Manchester City dominate play at Wembley. United are chasing shadows literally. MNC 1-0 MNU (9th Minute)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA CUP FINAL 2023 SCORE: FEW SECONDS INTO THE CLOCK AND CITY STRIKE IN THE VERY FIRST MINUTE!!! Gundogan gives an all important lead to city at Wembley. MNC 1-0 MNU (Gundogan)

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL 2023 Score: We are just 12 minutes away from kick-off!! We are in for an epic showdown!

  • 6:55 PM IST

  • 6:54 PM IST

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL: We are just few minutes away from the match. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the live coverage of the FA Cup Final, all the way from Wembley.

  • 6:38 PM IST

  • 6:38 PM IST

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL: The quartet had been left in Manchester for City’s final game of the season at Brentford, but could now be in line to return at Wembley for the FA Cup final as City close in on the treble.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.