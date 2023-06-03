Home

LIVE Score Man City vs Man United, FA CUP FINAL: Gundogan Fires Blues To 1-0 Lead. Manchester rivals meet each other for the first time in FA Cup Final showdown. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of the match.

LIVE Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup FINAL 2023 Score & Updates

London: The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played today at Wembley Stadium. Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola said that Manchester United are a different team now compared to the start of the season. Manchester United will be looking to win their second title this season, as they won the Carabao Cup in March. In the pre-match conference, Manchester City’s manager said, “The final is special. Manchester United are a different team to what we faced at the start of the season. They have improved and so has their quality”.

He added, “It’s the final of the FA Cup and it’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a final so nothing else. It should be good for us if we have to think about what we have to do to win one game – nothing changes to analysing the strength of our opponents and the weaknesses they have. It’s a football game, we can’t control what happens outside”.

