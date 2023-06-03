ZEE Sites

LIVE Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final 2023 Score: Gundogan’s Second Volley Gives Blues 2-1 Lead

LIVE Score Man City vs Man United, FA CUP FINAL: Gundogan's Second Volley Gives Blues 2-1 Lead. Manchester rivals meet each other for the first time in FA Cup Final showdown. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of the match.

Updated: June 3, 2023 8:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

London: The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played today at Wembley Stadium. Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola said that Manchester United are a different team now compared to the start of the season. Manchester United will be looking to win their second title this season, as they won the Carabao Cup in March. In the pre-match conference, Manchester City’s manager said, “The final is special. Manchester United are a different team to what we faced at the start of the season. They have improved and so has their quality”.
He added, “It’s the final of the FA Cup and it’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a final so nothing else. It should be good for us if we have to think about what we have to do to win one game – nothing changes to analysing the strength of our opponents and the weaknesses they have. It’s a football game, we can’t control what happens outside”.

Live Updates

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup Final: Just 10 minutes left in the game and Man City still ride on that second goal from Gundogan. MNC 2-1 MNU (80th Minute)

  • 9:09 PM IST

  • 9:05 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA CUP FINAL: Garnacho with a glorious chance and his curler went just wide!!! United are now knocking on the door! MNC 2-1 MNU (72nd Minute)

  • 9:05 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup Final: Rashford had a glorious chance to make it 2-2 but his fierce shot went above the bar. Within split seconds, the ball was in United’s half and Gundogan’s third goal was ruled out due to off-side. MNC 2-1 MNU (71st Minute)

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL: The Blues have got a complete hold of the game. United on the other hand have no reply whatsoever. MNC 2-1 MNU (Gundogan-2::Bruno)

  • 8:52 PM IST

  • 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA CUP FINAL: GOAAAL!!! Gundogan again!! City have regained their lead!!! Two back to back volleys!!! He is in some form today!! The United marking has been very poor! MNC 2-1 MNU (51st Min)

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL: Man City have started off brightly. They are pushing men forward, keeping the United players busy at their own half. MNC 1-1 MNU (49th Min)

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL: We are back for the second-half!! Who will have the last laugh? We will find out in the next 1 hour.

  • 8:25 PM IST

