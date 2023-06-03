ZEE Sites

June 3, 2023

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

London: The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played today at Wembley Stadium. Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola said that Manchester United are a different team now compared to the start of the season. Manchester United will be looking to win their second title this season, as they won the Carabao Cup in March. In the pre-match conference, Manchester City’s manager said, “The final is special. Manchester United are a different team to what we faced at the start of the season. They have improved and so has their quality”.
He added, “It’s the final of the FA Cup and it’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a final so nothing else. It should be good for us if we have to think about what we have to do to win one game – nothing changes to analysing the strength of our opponents and the weaknesses they have. It’s a football game, we can’t control what happens outside”.

Live Updates

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL: When asked about how was his first season with Manchester United, ten Haag said, “I think it is very good. When you see where we came from and then you see the progress and the development of the team. When you’re in a tough league like the Premier League and you’re finishing third and winning the League Cup and in the final of the FA Cup then you can be happy with the season. Also, I know after summer we start again on zero.”

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL: He further added, “But we have a great opportunity and a great opponent and we are looking forward to that test.”

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL: When asked in the pre-match conference whether this might be the biggest game of his career, Erik ten Hag said, “I don’t know. I had some more I would say. Especially in the Champions League. It is definitely a big game so I don’t want to make an assessment on what is the biggest game”.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL: When asked about how is Erik ten Hag feeling before the final, he said, “Very. I played in many cup finals in the Netherlands, as a player and as a coach, it was always a fantastic experience. In the Netherlands we have De Kuip – that is a special place to be – but Wembley I think it is the best stadium in the world.”

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL: Speaking in a pre-match conference, Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag said, “He (Antony) didn’t make the progress. So, what I say is he still has a chance, but it’s unlikely he is available. Antony has a chance but a really small chance, But it is unlikely”.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL: The Brazilian international, Antony, was forced off on a stretcher in the first half of win over Chelsea eight days ago and subsequently missed last weekend’s victory against Fulham on the final day of the Premier League season.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup Final: Manchester United will face Manchester City today in the Final of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium and Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag earlier said that Antony might not be available for the match as has not recovered from his injury.

  • 6:00 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the FA Cup Final 2023 between Manchester City and Manchester United!

