LIVE Netherlands vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group A: Match Underway at Khalifa International Stadium

Netherlands vs Ecuador, Netherlands vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup, Netherlands vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A match between Netherlands and Ecuador. Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has urged his players to beware of the threat posed by a “stable” and “shrewd” Ecuador as the teams prepare to meet in Group A of the FIFA World Cup. The Netherlands will enter the late Friday match at Khalifa International stadium in Doha after a 2-0 defeat of Senegal in their opening match on Monday. Ecuador have had a day longer to prepare, having beaten hosts Qatar 2-0 on Sunday. Van Gaal suggested that Memphis Depay could start against the South American side as he continues to recover from a high injury. The Barcelona forward made his first appearance for two months when he came off the bench for the final half hour of the win over Senegal.

FIFA World Cup Squads

Netherlands: Justin Bijlow, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jeremie Frimpong, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Wout Weghorst.

Ecuador: Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez, Hernan Galindez, Piero Hincapie, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Xavier Arreaga, Felix Torres, Diego Palacios, William Pacho, Carlos Gruezo, Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento, Ayrton Preciado, Sebastian Mendez, Gonzalo Plata, Romario Ibarra, Djorkaeff Reasco, Kevin Rodriguez, Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia.

