LIVE Netherlands vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Round of 16: Oranje Lead 2-0 at Half-Time

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Oranje Lead 2-0 at Half-Time. The United States is trying to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and continue to delight the American audience. Netherlands on the other hand, would be looking to extend their unbeaten streak to 19 games.

Updated: December 3, 2022 9:18 PM IST

Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs USA, Netherlands vs USA Live Streaming: The United States is trying to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and continue to delight the American audience, which has tuned into the first three matches in record numbers. A win against the Netherlands might be enough to convince fans back at home that the United States can, indeed, compete on the biggest stage in soccer. The United States is winless in its last 11 World Cup games against European teams, a streak that includes five losses and six draws. On Saturday, the Americans face a Dutch squad that, like several other World Cup teams at this tournament, is battling the flu. The bug ran through the U.S. squad last week. Netherlands midfielder Cody Gapko is trying to become the first player from his country to score in four straight World Cup matches, and the Dutch team is on an 18-game winning streak that the United States is determined to snap.

Live Updates

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: GOAAAL!!! Netherlands have doubled their lead! 2-0! Blind this time around! He scores exactly the same way, Depay scored. We break for half-time! NED 2-0 USA (Depay, Blind)

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: 40 minutes in the game and the score-line is still in favour of the Netherlands. USA desperately looking for an equaliser to bring the game back to level terms. NED 1-0 USA (39th Min)

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: As of now, USA are moving the ball smoothly within themselves, prepping themselves for an opening. They need to up their ante and try to get a goal before half-time. NED 1-0 USA (27th Min)

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: There’s not much of a difference if we look a the possession but Netherlands made full use of their chance they got. USA on the other hand failed to capitalise on their even better chance. NED 1-0 USA (20th Min)

  • 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: So it took the Europeans just 10 minutes to make a mark in the game and exactly the same time for Memphis Depay, who missed the most part of the group games to make a bigger impact. You can’t just write him off. NED 1-0 USA (13th Min)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: USA are off to a good start in the early stages of the game. We haven’t seen much of Netherlands being active in the USA half. But their stringing up passes for to generate an opening and AS WE SPEAAAK!!! MEMPHIS DEPAY MAKES IT 1-0!!! PERFECT COUNTER!!! Netherlands are 1-0 up!!

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: PULISIC ALMOST MADE IT 1-0 with his first touch of the game!!! Andries Noppert with a brilliant save from point blank range!!! USA should’ve done better!

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: The match is underway at Khalifa International Stadium!!

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: We are done with the national anthems as we get ready for the first Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA!

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE Netherlands vs USA, Round of 16: HEAD TO HEAD | Netherlands and USA have faced each other 5 times, with the Oranje emerging victorious 4 times. The Americans have managed to win only one match. This is for the first time, they are facing each other in a World Cup match.

