LIVE Netherlands vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Round of 16: Oranje Lead 2-0 at Half-Time

LIVE Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs USA, Netherlands vs USA Live Streaming: The United States is trying to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and continue to delight the American audience, which has tuned into the first three matches in record numbers. A win against the Netherlands might be enough to convince fans back at home that the United States can, indeed, compete on the biggest stage in soccer. The United States is winless in its last 11 World Cup games against European teams, a streak that includes five losses and six draws. On Saturday, the Americans face a Dutch squad that, like several other World Cup teams at this tournament, is battling the flu. The bug ran through the U.S. squad last week. Netherlands midfielder Cody Gapko is trying to become the first player from his country to score in four straight World Cup matches, and the Dutch team is on an 18-game winning streak that the United States is determined to snap.

