LIVE Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group H: Eyes on Suarez and Son

FIFA World Cup 2022, Uruguay vs South Korea: Diego Alonso, Uruguay's head coach, said the country's signature star Luis Suarez is fit enough to feature in their opening World Cup match against South Korea.

LIVE Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group H.

However, he admitted that he had not yet decided on the starters against South Korea. "With our strikers, our plan is to put a good performance in the first game. We are very much excited about what we can produce," said Alonso. "We have peace of mind because we have goalscoring opportunities, flexibility not only with our strikers, we are good defensively and this will make us a very competitive team," he added.

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa, Ronald Araujo, Sebastian Coates, Martin Caceres, Guillermo Varela, Matias Vina, Mathias Olivera, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Jose Luis Rodríguez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Nicolas de la Cruz, Federico Valverde , Facundo Pellistri, Agustin Canobbio, Facundo Torres, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez, Maximiliano Gomez, Edinson Cavani.

South Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Song Bum-Keun, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won, Cho Yu-Min, Kim Moon-Hwan, Yoon Jong-Gyu, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Jin-Su, Hong Chul, Jung Woo-Young, Son Jun-Ho, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Jeong Woo-Yeong, Lee Kang-In, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan, Na Sang-Ho, Song Min-Kyu, Hwang Ui-Jo, Cho Gue-Sung.

