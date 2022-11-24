live

LIVE Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group H: Eyes on Suarez and Son

FIFA World Cup 2022, Uruguay vs South Korea: Diego Alonso, Uruguay's head coach, said the country's signature star Luis Suarez is fit enough to feature in their opening World Cup match against South Korea.

Published: November 24, 2022 5:21 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Uruguay vs South Korea, Uruguay vs South Korea FIFA World Cup, Uruguay vs South Korea FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H match between Uruguay and South Korea: Diego Alonso, Uruguay’s head coach, said the country’s signature star Luis Suarez is fit enough to feature in their opening World Cup match against South Korea on Thursday. “He is as fit as other players, he is ready for the game,” said Alonso, adding the 35-year-old striker was enjoying the atmosphere of attending another edition of the World Cup tournament. However, he admitted that he had not yet decided on the starters against South Korea. “With our strikers, our plan is to put a good performance in the first game. We are very much excited about what we can produce,” said Alonso. “We have peace of mind because we have goalscoring opportunities, flexibility not only with our strikers, we are good defensively and this will make us a very competitive team,” he added.

FIFA World Cup Squads

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa, Ronald Araujo, Sebastian Coates, Martin Caceres, Guillermo Varela, Matias Vina, Mathias Olivera, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Jose Luis Rodríguez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Nicolas de la Cruz, Federico Valverde , Facundo Pellistri, Agustin Canobbio, Facundo Torres, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez, Maximiliano Gomez, Edinson Cavani.

South Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Song Bum-Keun, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won, Cho Yu-Min, Kim Moon-Hwan, Yoon Jong-Gyu, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Jin-Su, Hong Chul, Jung Woo-Young, Son Jun-Ho, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Jeong Woo-Yeong, Lee Kang-In, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan, Na Sang-Ho, Song Min-Kyu, Hwang Ui-Jo, Cho Gue-Sung.

Live Updates

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay have gone with a strong side with Suarez and Nunez in the attack. Defence is well balanced with the likes of Godin, Jiminez and Caceres. South Korea on the other hand will be depending on Son heavily. Stay tuned to our live updates as the match is just a few minutes away.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Both teams are out for the pre match warmup.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea’s best ever performance is fourth place at the 2002 tournament, which they co-hosted with Japan, thus becoming the first team outside Europe and the Americas to reach the semi-finals.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Trivia- Uruguay hosted and won the first FIFA World Cup in 1930, beating Argentina 4–2 in the final. They won their fourth and last title in 1950, upsetting host Brazil 2–1 in the final match. The team have qualified for thirteen World Cups, reaching the second round in ten, the semifinals five times, and the finals twice.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XI-
    Uruguay:     Rochet, Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Oliviera, Valverde, Vecino, Bentancur, Pellistri, Nunez, Suarez
    South Korea: Seung Gyu Kim, Jin-su Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Min-Jae, Tae-hwan Kim, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Woo-Yeong Jeong, In-Beom Hwang, Son, Ui-Jo, Hee-Chan

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Diego Godin, the 36-year-old veteran as well as captain of the team, told the same press conference that he made a huge effort to deal with pain through difficult situations and now got ready to put on the shirt for his fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup journey. “We qualified for a new World Cup. My teammate on this boat with a common dream that we all share with the idea to win. And we have dreams and then realized, we will be coming out there to compete from the very first match,” said Godin.

  • 5:27 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Coached in China’s Super League club in 2017, Alonso replaced Oscar Tabarez last November. Speaking of the others’ opinion that he had little experience at the World Cup level, Alonso said everyone is entitled to have their view but he needed to focus on the game with the whole team, particularly the opening game.

  • 5:26 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: However, he admitted that he had not yet decided on the starters against South Korea. “With our strikers, our plan is to put a good performance in the first game. We are very much excited about what we can produce,” said Alonso. “We have peace of mind because we have goalscoring opportunities, flexibility not only with our strikers, we are good defensively and this will make us a very competitive team,” he added.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Diego Alonso, Uruguay’s head coach, said the country’s signature star Luis Suarez is fit enough to feature in their opening World Cup match against South Korea. “He is as fit as other players, he is ready for the game,” said Alonso, adding the 35-year-old striker was enjoying the atmosphere of attending another edition of the World Cup tournament.

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE URU vs KOR, FIFA World Cup 2022: SOUTH KOREA SQUAD | Kim Seung-Gyu, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Song Bum-Keun, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won, Cho Yu-Min, Kim Moon-Hwan, Yoon Jong-Gyu, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Jin-Su, Hong Chul, Jung Woo-Young, Son Jun-Ho, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Jeong Woo-Yeong, Lee Kang-In, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan, Na Sang-Ho, Song Min-Kyu, Hwang Ui-Jo, Cho Gue-Sung.

