LIVE GT vs DC Score, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Titans By 5 Runs

GT vs DC, IPL 2023, Match 44: Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Titans By 5 Runs. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match 44.

Updated: May 2, 2023 11:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rashid Khan

3* (2) 0x4, 0x6

Hardik Pandya (C)

59 (53) 7x4, 0x6

Ishant Sharma

(4-0-23-2)*

Anrich Nortje

(4-0-39-1)
GT vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2023: High-Flying Gujarat Titans Aim to Extend Lead.

Live Updates

  • 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: That’s it!! Delhi Capitals have defended 130 runs!! They register their third win of the season. DC 125/6 (20)

  • 10:59 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Final over coming up! 12 runs required from the last 6 balls. Rahul Tewatia have changed the complexion of the game. GT 119/5 (19)

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: 15 overs gone, Gujarat are now at 80/4. GT 80/4 (15)

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: 11 overs gone, Gujarat are now at 55/4. GT 55/4 (11)

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: OUT!!! David Miller has been beaten all ends up by Kuldeep Yadav. 4 wickets down and it’s pretty much game on from here. GT 33/4 (7)

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: OUT!! 3rd wicket down!! Ishant Sharma with a knuckle ball knocks over Vijay Shankar. GT 26/3 (5)

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: OUT!! Nortje strikes for Delhi!! Shubman Gill departs and the home-side have already lost two wickets. GT 18/2 (3.1)

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: 3 overs gone, Gujarat are now at 18/1. GT 18/1 (3)

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: 2 overs done and dusted, Gujarat are now at 6/1. GT 6/1 (2)

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: End of the first over, Khaleel picks up Delhi’s first wicket as Gujarat lose a wicket with no runs on the board. Captain Hardik Pandya comes down to the middle. GT 0/1 (1)

LIVE | Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023

Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals will need their under-performing Indian batters to deliver when they take on the mighty and versatile Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal.

Published Date: May 2, 2023 11:10 PM IST

