Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • GT vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Shami Storm Reigns Supreme, Delhi In Complete Disarray
live

GT vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Shami Storm Reigns Supreme, Delhi In Complete Disarray

GT vs DC, IPL 2023, Match 44: Shami Storm Reigns Supreme, Delhi In Complete Disarray. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match 44.

Updated: May 2, 2023 8:00 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Aman Khan

13* (15) 1x4, 1x6

Axar Patel

18 (23) 1x4, 1x6

Noor Ahmad

(1.4-0-5-0)*

Rashid Khan

(2-0-18-0)
GT vs DC, GT vs DC live updates, GT vs DC live score, GT vs DC score and updates, GT vs DC live streaming, GT vs DC live cricket score, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 News, IPL 2023 live, IPL 2023 schedule, IPL 2023 live score, Narendra Modi stadium, Cricket News
GT vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2023: High-Flying Gujarat Titans Aim to Extend Lead.

Live Updates

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: 10 runs coming from the over and we are just half-way into the game, Delhi Capitals have steadied the run-rate a bit and now stand at 54/5. DC 54/5 (10)

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: 10 runs coming from the over and we are just half-way into the innings, Delhi Capitals have steadied the run-rate a bit and now stand at 54/5. DC 54/5 (10)

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: 9 gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 44/5. DC 44/5 (9)

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: 7 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are struggling at 32/5. Axar Patel and Aman Hakim Khan will have to come up with something special. DC 32/5 (7)

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: OUT!! It’s just 5 overs into the game and out of the 5 wickets, Shami has already scalped 4 wickets!! Priyam Garg becomes the latest victim!! Delhi are in complete disarray right now! DC 23/5 (5)

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: OUTT!!! Shami strikes yet again!! Manish Pandey’s time at the middle is the short-lived!! Axar Patel has come out early for Delhi, that too inside the powerplay. The game is slowly slipping away from DC’s hands. DC 22/4 (4.1)

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: 4 overs gone, Delhi Capitals with Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg in the middle are struggling at 22/3. DC 22/3 (4)

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: OUT!! Shami does it again!! Rilee Rossouw, the man in-form departs early!! Things have gone from bad to worse for the bottom-dwellers. Manish Pandey makes his way into the middle. DC 16/3 (2.5)

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: 2 gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 15/2. Shaky start from the visitors. DC 15/2 (2)

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs DC, IPL 2023: HUGE MIX-UP BETWEEN Warner and Garg!! The captain has been run-out!! Huge blow for the visitors and it’s all happening in the early stages of the powerplay. Rossouw is the new man in for Delhi. DC 6/2 (0.2)

LIVE | Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023

Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals will need their under-performing Indian batters to deliver when they take on the mighty and versatile Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 on Tuesday.

Also Read:

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: May 2, 2023 8:00 PM IST

Updated Date: May 2, 2023 8:00 PM IST

More Stories