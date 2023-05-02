Top Recommended Stories

  • GT vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2023: TOSS Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST
GT vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2023: TOSS Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST

GT vs DC, IPL 2023, Match 44: TOSS Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match 44.

Published: May 2, 2023 6:27 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

GT vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2023: High-Flying Gujarat Titans Aim to Extend Lead.

Live Updates

LIVE | Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023

Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals will need their under-performing Indian batters to deliver when they take on the mighty and versatile Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal.

