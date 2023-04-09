Top Recommended Stories

  • GT vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Rana Departs, Venkatesh Iyer Key In Run-Chase For Kolkata
GT vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Rana Departs, Venkatesh Iyer Key In Run-Chase For Kolkata

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Match Updates, Game 13, April 9: Rana Departs, Venkatesh Iyer Key In Run-Chase For Kolkata. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match 13.

Updated: April 9, 2023 6:37 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Venkatesh Iyer

73* (36) 7x4, 4x6

Rinku Singh

2 (4) 0x4, 0x6

Joshua Little

(2.5-0-25-1)*

Alzarri Joseph

(3-0-21-1)
LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023: KKR Face High-Flying GT.

Live Updates

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: 4 runs from the over as KKR are now at 132/3. They are still in the game and with Venky Iyer and Rinku Singh, the target is very much possible. KKR 132/3 (14)

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Captain Nitish Rana departs!! Breakthrough for Alzarri Joseph! KKR 128/3 (13.1)

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: 12 run from the over, KKR dominate at 128/2. Iyer and Rana are simply unstoppable today. KKR 128/2 (12)

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: 17 runs coming from the over and Venky Iyer have also completed his half-century. He has been supported by captain Rana from the other end and in the last 6 overs, KKR have changed the entire course of the match. KKR 116/2 (12)

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: 13 runs coming off the over and since the past 5 overs, KKR’s work-rate has gone up immensely and they stepped up for the occasion. Hopefully they keep up with the momentum. KKR 99/2 (11)

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: 10 overs gone, KKR now going steady at 87/2. Venky Iyer has been in this situation before and his experience is coming handy. Rana is also a big hitter and he’s doing just fine. KKR 86/2 (10)

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: KKR keep on creating pressure on GT. Introduction of spin in Rashid Khan and still they manage to pull off a 10-run over. In the last overs, KKR have scored 35 runs. KKR 78/2 (9)

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: Another 10+ run over and suddenly the game has taken a quick turn for KKR. 12 runs coming from the over, with Rana also opening up his blade for the big shots. KKR 68/2 (8)

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: 13 runs from the over. So is the start of the Knight Riders take-off? Venky Iyer specially and Rana are looking in fine touch. KKR 56/2 (7)

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: 6 overs gone, Kolkata are now at 43/2. KKR going at a rate over 7 but now the asking rate has gone up to almost 12. So they need to hit and do it frequently to keep up with the run-rate. KKR 43/2 (6)

LIVE | Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023

Ahmedabad: B Sai Sudharsan smashed his second successive half-century of IPL 2023 while Vijay Shankar slammed a sensational 63 not out as the duo’s efforts took Gujarat Titans to a massive 204/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

After making an unbeaten 62 against Delhi Capitals in a chase of 163, Sudharsan was pristine in his 53 off 38 balls. But it was Shankar’s unbeaten 24-ball onslaught in the last two overs, which produced 45 runs, that got Gujarat past 200. He hit two fours and as many sixes off Lockie Ferguson, before smashing a hat-trick of sixes off Shardul Thakur in the final over.

Gujarat were slow to begin in Power-play, with Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha getting a boundary each off Shardul Thakur in the second over. Saha went on to loft Umesh Yadav and Ferguson over extra cover for a four each.

But in a bid to go big against Sunil Narine in the fifth over, he top-edged a slog sweep, and N Jagadeesan ran backwards towards deep mid-wicket to take a brilliant over-the-shoulder catch.

After Sudharsan got off the mark with a late cut against Narine for four, Gill continued to be pristine with two successive driven fours off Varun Chakaravarthy in the sixth over. Gill and Sudharsan attacked the spinners and gave a push to Gujarat’s score.

While Gill used his feet to loft Narine and Suyash Sharma for boundaries, Sudharsan was superb in holding his shape to loft Suyash down the ground for a four, followed by coming-down-the-pitch loft off Narine and Chakaravarthy for a brace of sixes.

Gill tried to loft Narine in the 12th over but holed out to long-on. Abhinav Manohar began his promotion to number four by hitting three consecutive fours through cut, loft and pull off Umesh. But his innings was cut short by a deceptive googly from Suyash, which spun back to beat the inside edge and crashed into the stumps through the gate.

Sudharsan pulled Thakur through mid-wicket for four, before getting his fifty in 34 balls. But in the 18th over, he fell after holing out to long-off against Narine.

Shankar provided for the finishing touches in the 19th over, as he top-edged on his pull off Ferguson went for six. He followed it up by flaying a wide delivery over short third man for four and ended the 25-run over with a clean loft over long-off for six.

The right-hander notched up his fifty in 21 balls with a pulled six off Thakur in the final over and followed it up with successive sixes coming off a clean loft and smash over long-on to take Gujarat above 200.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 204/4 in 20 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 53, Vijay Shankar 63 not out; Sunil Narine 3-33, Suyash Sharma 1-35) against Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan(c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Published Date: April 9, 2023 6:36 PM IST

Updated Date: April 9, 2023 6:37 PM IST

