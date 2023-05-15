ZEE Sites

LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Bowlers Wreak Havoc On Hyderabad

Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Gujarat Bowlers Wreak Havoc On Hyderabad. Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 match 13.

Published: May 15, 2023 10:30 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

27* (25) 3x4, 0x6

Mayank Markande

12 (6) 1x4, 1x6

Mohit Sharma

(3.3-0-28-3)*

Yash Dayal

(4-0-31-1)
  • 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: 17 overs gone, Sunrisers Hyderabad are now at 127/8. SRH 127/8 (17)

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: 14 overs gone, Sunrisers Hyderabad are now at 104/7. Heinrich Klaasen, SRH’s top performer has completed his half-century. SRH 104/7 (14)

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: 13 gone, Heinrich Klaasen under pressure is inching towards his fifty. Hyderabad now stand at 97/7. SRH 97/7 (13)

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: 12 gone, Sunrisers Hyderabad are now at 84/7. SRH 84/7 (12)

  • 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: OUT!! The wickets keep on falling for Sunrisers!! Just like his teammate Shami, Mohit Sharma has completed his 3-fer. Looks Like Hyderabad are going to be bowled out under 100 runs. SRH 61/7 (9.2)

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: OUT!! Another one bites the dust and this time Sanvir Singh falls prey to Mohit Sharma! As we speak, Abdul Samad has also been sent back to the pavilion by Mohit!! SRH are literally on self-destruct mode now! SRH 49/6 (6.4)

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: 6 overs gone, Hyderabad are now at 45/4 with Klaasen and Sanvir in the middle. The asking rate is now over 10. SRH 45/4 (6)

  • 9:59 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: OUT!! Shami has completed taking three wickets within a span of 5 overs as Gujarat wreak havoc on Hyderabad. SRH 29/4 (4.3)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: The wickets keep on falling for Sunrisers as the Orange Army once again succumb to pressure. SRH 12/3 (12.1)

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: OUT!! Shami strikes early!! Anmolpreet Singh departs!! Gujarat Titans draw first blood. SRH 6/1 (1)

LIVE | Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Match 62 Score 

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans pride themselves on consistency and would be expected to produce a solid show against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Monday after a rare “flat” performance.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik.

