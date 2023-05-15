Home

LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Bowlers Wreak Havoc On Hyderabad

Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Gujarat Bowlers Wreak Havoc On Hyderabad. Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 match 13.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Gujarat Titans VS Sunrisers Hyderabad 188/9 (20.0) 147/8 (18.3) Run Rate: (Current: 7.95) SRH need 47 runs in 11 balls at 25.63 rpo Last Wicket: Heinrich Klaasen (W) c David Miller b Mohammad Shami 64 (44) - 127/8 in 16.5 Over Bhuvneshwar Kumar 27 * (25) 3x4, 0x6 Mayank Markande 12 (6) 1x4, 1x6 Mohit Sharma (3.3-0-28-3) * Yash Dayal (4-0-31-1)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans pride themselves on consistency and would be expected to produce a solid show against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Monday after a rare “flat” performance.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik.

