ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Shubman Gill’s Ton Powers Gujarat to 188/9
live

LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Shubman Gill’s Ton Powers Gujarat to 188/9

Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Shubman Gill's Ton Powers Gujarat to 188/9. Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 match 13.

Published: May 15, 2023 9:22 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Abhishek Sharma

1* (1) 0x4, 0x6

Aiden Markram (C)

0 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

(1-0-6-1)*
GT vs SRH, GT vs SRH, GT vs SRH, GT vs SRH News, GT vs SRH Updates, GT vs SRH Live news, GT vs SRH Live updates, GT vs SRH Pics, GT vs SRH Latest Updates, GT vs SRH Pics, GT vs SRH on Google News, GT vs SRH Free Live Score, GT vs SRH Live Streaming, GT vs SRH Live Updates, GT vs SRH Live Pics, GT vs SRH Live Pics, GT vs SRH Latest Score Updates, GT vs SRH Score Pics, GT vs SRH Free Videos, GT vs SRH Venue, GT vs SRH In Gujarat, GT vs SRH at Narenda Modi Stadium, GT vs SRH in IPL 2023, GT vs SRH Pics, GT vs SRH Latest News, GT vs SRH Pics, GT vs SRH Score Updates, GT vs SRH Score Pics, GT vs SRH Score News, GT vs SRH in IPL 2023, GT vs SRH, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 News, IPL 2023 Updates, IPL 2023 Pics, IPL 2023 Latest News, IPL 2023 Latest Updates, IPL 2023 India, IPL 2023 Indian Cricketer, IPL 2023 Latest News, IPL 2023 Live Score, IPL 2023 Free Live Score on Google, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Shubman Gill, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram
LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Titans Look To Confirm Play-Off Berth.

Live Updates

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: When we were 16 down, we thought if we keep them close to 200 it would be good, but restricting them to 189 was great. Till 19th over, the wicket looked good to me (laughs). When it came to the second over, it did not swing much. When I came back for the last 2 overs, I tried to use the dimensions. We were thinking to stop them close to 200. Batting unit will be confident to chase this down, especially after chasing more than 200 against Rajasthan. With those big hitters, you have to use those bigger boundaries. You have to back yourself. The moment Shubman got out, we knew they were 10 runs short.

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: That’s it! Gujarat Titans finish on 188/9, thanks to Shubman Gill’s magnificent hundred. GT 188/9 (20)

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: HUNDRED FOR SHUBMAN GILL!! MAIDEN IPL HUNDRED FOR THE YOUNG BATTER!

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill is on 99 and after 18 overs of play, Gujarat Titans are now at 178/5. GT 178/5 (18)

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: OUT!! Tewatia becomes the latest victim and wickets are falling thick and fast for Gujarat. After almost a 150-runs stand, Gujarat are literally giving away this match. GT 176/5 (17.4)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: 2 wickets in quick succession!! Pandy and Miller departs without much troubling the bowlers but Shubman stands tall and he needs to be there till the very end. GT 170/4 (16.5)

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: 15 gone, Gujarat Titans are now at 154/2 with Gill inching towards his maiden hundred. GT 154/2 (15)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: OUT!! Finally a wicket for SRH and the South African Marco Jansen gets the all-important breakthrough for the Orange Army. Sai Sudarshan misses out on his fifty and the 147-stand is finally broken. GT 147/2 (14.1)

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sai Sudarshan has also joined the party and he is also inching towards his half-century. 11 overs gone, Gujarat Titans are now at 118/1. GT 118/1 (11)

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: 10 overs gone, Gujarat Titans are now at 103/1. Shubman Gill is in some form tonight, going at a strike-rate of 200. GT 103/1 (10)

LIVE | Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Match 62 Score 

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans pride themselves on consistency and would be expected to produce a solid show against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Monday after a rare “flat” performance.

Also Read:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories