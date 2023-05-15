ZEE Sites

LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Gill-Sudarshan Key For Gujarat Titans

Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Gill-Sudarshan Key For Gujarat Titans. Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 match 13.

Published: May 15, 2023 7:51 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Shubman Gill

58* (26) 10x4, 0x6

Sai Sudharsan

23 (20) 4x4, 0x6

Mayank Markande

(1-0-11-0)*

Aiden Markram

(1-0-13-0)
LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Titans Look To Confirm Play-Off Berth.

Live Updates

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: 3 overs gone, Gujarat Titans are now at 32/1. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan lead charge for the home side. GT 32/1 (3)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill open innings for Gujarat Titans. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Subs: Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Aiden Markram: We are gonna bowl first, looks like there is moisture on this wicket. Trying to play really good cricket, up to our potential and abilities. We have been playing really good cricket but not getting over the line. Would like to pack a punch tonight. Marco Jansen comes in for Glenn Phillips.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya: Yeah, it is a special inititiave to support cancer patients. We have played really good cricket. The standing in the table doesn’t matter that much, you have to play good cricket. When we started, we knew it would be a tricky year for us. The players have put up their hands in tough situations and put their hands up. It is a fresh wicket, we would have liked to field as well. We have a couple of forced changes. Shankar got hit by a ball in the net yesterday, Sai comes in. Shanka makes his debut and also Yash Dayal is back.

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi too has not set the stage on fire, having totalled 199 runs in 11 games at an underwhelming strike rate of 129.14. The skipper, Aiden Markram, has not led from the front with 207 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 129.37.

LIVE | Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Match 62 Score 

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans pride themselves on consistency and would be expected to produce a solid show against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Monday after a rare “flat” performance.

Also Read:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik.

