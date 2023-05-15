ZEE Sites

LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: TOSS Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST

Gujarat vs Hyderabad: TOSS Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 match 13.

Published: May 15, 2023 6:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Titans Look To Confirm Play-Off Berth.

Live Updates

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi too has not set the stage on fire, having totalled 199 runs in 11 games at an underwhelming strike rate of 129.14. The skipper, Aiden Markram, has not led from the front with 207 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 129.37.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sunrisers, on the other hand, will be at the mercy of other teams after losing to Lucknow Super Giants from a winning position. They could not defend 80 runs off the last six overs with Nicholas Pooran playing a game changing innings.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: The skillful Mohammed Shami had a rare off day and he would be expected to conjure up magic with the new ball. Mohit Sharma, who was used in the middle and death overs earlier in the season, bowled with the new ball against Mumbai but the move did not play off.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: With the bat, the prolific top-order could not get going and despite a blinder from Rashid Khan at number 8, the Titans fell short. The star spinner was back at his best with the bowl to end up with his best figures of the season.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: “As a group we weren’t there. In bowling also we were very flat. Didn’t have clear plans or didn’t execute,” skipper Hardik Pandya had said after their fourth loss in 12 games.

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Barring Rashid Khan, who starred with both ball and bat against Mumbai Indians, the bowlers had a forgettable outing and no one had answers to the special hitting ability of Suryakumar Yadav. Gujarat remain the table leaders and tend to quickly learn from their mistakes.

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Just win and it should be enough for defending champions Gujarat Titans to seal a play-off berth while Sunrisers, who have only four wins from 11 games, are all but out of the reckoning.

  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik.

  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

  • 5:31 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad!

LIVE | Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Match 62 Score 

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans pride themselves on consistency and would be expected to produce a solid show against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Monday after a rare “flat” performance.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik.

