Cuttack: The stage is all set for the Cuttack leg of the Sky247.net Legends League Cricket (LLC) to get underway on Monday when the Irfan Pathan-captained Bhilwara Kings take on Harbhajan Singh-led Manipal Tigers in a crucial contest at the Barabati Stadium. With Cuttack set to host the final, the teams will be excited to get a feel of the venue. It will also be a good opportunity for the crowd in Cuttack to see their favourite superstars in action. The match will be important for both sides after their respective games in New Delhi were washed out. It will also be a chance for Manipal Tigers to exact revenge on their opponents after they lost their first leg encounter narrowly.

When will the Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings LLC Match start?

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings LLC match will start from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Where will the Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings LLC Match take place?

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings LLC match will take place at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Where can you watch Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings LLC Match Live on TV in India?

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings LLC match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings LLC Match in India?

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings LLC match can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar.

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Mayank Tehlan, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Dinesh Salunkhe, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, S Sreesanth, Shane Watson.

Manipal Tigers Squad: Shivakant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Mohammad Kaif, Tatenda Taibu(w), Ravikant Shukla, Pardeep Sahu, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh(c), Parvinder Awana, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Daren Sammy, Vikram Singh, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Ricardo Powell, Lance Klusener, Imran Tahir, Brett Lee.