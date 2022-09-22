Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket, Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers. The first encounter was played at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Thursday’s match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Parthiv Patel and Kevin O’ Brien has been in good form for the Giants. The Irishman has already hit a century and has been among the highest run scorers in the tournament. However, the team will be hoping that their captain Virender Sehwag returns to form soon because Manipal Tigers will be out for revenge after losing the first-leg encounter to Giants. The likes of legendary off-spinners Harbhajan Singh and Muttiah Muralidharan will be aiming to trouble the Giants’ batters and stop the run-flow if Manipal wants to win the match. They will be aided by medium-pacers Ryan Sidebottom and Parvinder Awana in their quest to keep a lid on the Giants batters. The Tigers also need to come together as a batting unit. Mohammed Kaif has shown some consistency in the middle but others need to follow suit too if the Tigers want to put up a big total on the board.Also Read - Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Gujarat Giants Squad: Virender Sehwag(c), Kevin O Brien, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Parthiv Patel(w), Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Joginder Sharma, Yashpal Singh, Graeme Swann, Rayad Emrit, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda, Stuart Binny, Manvinder Bisla, Richard Levi, Ajantha Mendis, Chris Tremlett, Chris Gayle, Daniel Vettori, Elton Chigumbura.

Manipal Tigers Squad: Shivakant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Mohammad Kaif, Tatenda Taibu(w), Ravikant Shukla, Pardeep Sahu, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh(c), Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Daren Sammy, Vikram Singh, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Ricardo Powell, Lance Klusener, Imran Tahir, Parvinder Awana, Brett Lee.