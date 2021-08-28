LIVE Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Score CPL 2021 Match 5 Updates:

St Kitts: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2021 match from Warner Park, St Kitts. In another exciting match of the Caribbean Premier League, two T20 heavyweights will collide against each other in the quest to continue their winning momentum in the tournament. Both teams have some explosive players in the squad as Guyana have Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez, while St Kitts have Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Evin Lewis.Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket CPL 2021: When And Where to Watch Caribbean Premier League 2021 Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Live Updates

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE Score GAW vs SKNP CPL 2021 Updates: Meekeren bowls a brilliant maiden over to put pressure on Guyana. Odean Smith is throwing everything on all six balls of the last over but failed to connect any. Meekeren hit the deck hard to put the batter on backfoot. GAW 18/0 in 4 overs

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE Score GAW vs SKNP CPL 2021 Updates: OUT! Slower one does the trick as Brandon King tries to play it on the mid-wicket region but only gets an edge to it as Rutherford takes an easy catch as Sheldon Cottrell celebrates his first wicket of the night. GAW 13/1 in 2.1 overs

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE Score GAW vs SKNP CPL 2021 Updates: Another tight over from St Kitts as Meekeren gave only six runs as Guyana batsmen looked a bit cautious at the moment. It will be interesting to see when will the openers accelerate in this innings. GAW 13/0 in 2 overs

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE Score GAW vs SKNP CPL 2021 Updates: Excellent first over from Sheldon Cottrell as only seven runs came from it. Brandon King looked confident and tried to play his shots, the Guyana will look to play out the powerplay without losing any wicket. GAW 7/0 in 1 over

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE Score GAW vs SKNP CPL 2021 Updates: Brandon King and Chandrapaul Hemraj are out in the middle to open the innings for Guyana, while Sheldon Cottrell will start the proceedings with the new ball.

  • 7:24 PM IST

  • 7:08 PM IST
    Playing XIs of both teams are out

    St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas, Joshua Da Silva(w), Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo(c), Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed

    Guyana Amazon Warriors (Playing XI): Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Nial Smith, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ashmead Nedd, Imran Tahir
  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE Score GAW vs SKNP CPL 2021 Updates: Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bat first against Dwayne Bravo’s St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

  • 6:55 PM IST

  • 6:52 PM IST

    GAW vs SKNP Squads

    Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ashmead Nedd, Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Waqar Salamkheil, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith

    St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas(w), Chris Gayle, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo(c), Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Ravi Bopara, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald, Mikyle Louis