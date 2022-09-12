Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Qualifier 4 match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United. After a commanding performance that saw them finish atop Group C in the Durand Cup, reigning ISL champions Hyderabad FC will start as the favourite against I-League side Rajasthan United, in the last quarterfinal at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, here on Monday. HFC registered three wins in the group stage and will look to make it to the Semifinals of the prestigious competition for the first time in their history. Rajasthan United, who pipped Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal from their group, have been the surprise package in the Durand Cup this year. The I-League side has lost just one game in the competition so far, scoring six goals with their most impressive result coming against the Mariners. Gyamar Nikum, who scored the stoppage-time winner in that game, is currently the top goal-scorer for the side and could be the dangerman for HFC in this tie.Also Read - Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022- Qualifier 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte; Aman Kumar Sahani, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Akash Mishra, Manoj Mohammad, Soyal Joshy, Alex Saji, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Sweden Fernandes, Sahil Tavora, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Borja Herrera, Nikhil Poojary, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Joel Chianese, Aaren D’Silva, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Javier Siverio. Also Read - Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Durand Cup 2022, Qualifier 3 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves. Also Read - Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Live Updates

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: Players to Watch Out For- Melroy Assisi: Assisi has surely been the find of the Durand Cup alongside teammate Nikum Gyamar. The 23-year old defender has been rock-solid at the back and have outshined the big guns of ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal with ease. His presence of mind and his strong physicality has reap bounds for his team. He needs to come up with something once again, if Rajasthan has any chance of pulling off an upset yet again.

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: Players to Watch Out For- Bartholomew Ogbeche: Ogbeche is arguably one of the best foreign strikers on Indian soil and currently he is contributed in whichever club he has went. With the kind of experience he has in India, the football nuisances of our country is right up his alley. In the ongoing Durand Cup, he is the third-highest goal-scorer with 4 goals. I he manages to beat the off-side trap or get fed in from promising positions, the Nizams will walk away with a comfortable victory.

  • 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: HFC are one of the highest goal-scorers in the Durand Cup this season and will hope to be at their best in the knockout stages of the competition. The winner of this game is set to face Bengaluru FC, who beat Odisha in the second quarterfinal, at the Salt Lake Stadium later this week.

  • 4:10 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad, on the other hand, are fresh from a loss to Army Red Football Team in their final group stage game but finished top of the group table with nine points on board.In-form Bartholomew Ogbeche is currently the second highest goal-scorer in the Durand Cup this season, with four goals to his name but he has been equally assisted by the likes of Borja Herrera, Joel Chianese, Joao Victor and Halicharan Narzary, who have all been on the score-sheet in the group stage.

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: RUFC have quality all across the squad and could prove hard to beat, believes HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez. “Rajasthan United beat ATK Mohun Bagan in their stadium, which is surely not easy. They try to play good football with a good style. They have some really good players and I think that this will be a difficult game for our side,” added Manolo.

  • 4:09 PM IST

  • 4:08 PM IST

  • 4:07 PM IST

  • 4:06 PM IST

  • 4:05 PM IST

