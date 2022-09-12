Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Qualifier 4 match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United. After a commanding performance that saw them finish atop Group C in the Durand Cup, reigning ISL champions Hyderabad FC will start as the favourite against I-League side Rajasthan United, in the last quarterfinal at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, here on Monday. HFC registered three wins in the group stage and will look to make it to the Semifinals of the prestigious competition for the first time in their history. Rajasthan United, who pipped Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal from their group, have been the surprise package in the Durand Cup this year. The I-League side has lost just one game in the competition so far, scoring six goals with their most impressive result coming against the Mariners. Gyamar Nikum, who scored the stoppage-time winner in that game, is currently the top goal-scorer for the side and could be the dangerman for HFC in this tie.Also Read - Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022- Qualifier 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte; Aman Kumar Sahani, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Akash Mishra, Manoj Mohammad, Soyal Joshy, Alex Saji, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Sweden Fernandes, Sahil Tavora, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Borja Herrera, Nikhil Poojary, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Joel Chianese, Aaren D’Silva, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Javier Siverio. Also Read - Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Durand Cup 2022, Qualifier 3 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyamar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves. Also Read - Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: Now the score-line is back on level terms, things are bound to get interesting. Rajasthan was in constant move in aim for a goal an now as they got one, exciting times to come for sure. Hyderabad need to shrug their complacency off, regroup and then push forward for a lead. HFC 1-1 RUFC (35th Min)

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: Free-kick inside the box for Hyderabad FC and the Nizams players all gathered in front of the goal to clear it away but Akash Mishra handled the ball inside the box and it’s a penalty for RUFC now! GOAAAL!!! Martin Chavez equalises for Rajasthan United ! GAME ON! HFC 1-1 RUFC (29th Min)

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan have improved after the early setback as they now constantly trouble the Nizams in their own half. Attacks coming in from the wings. But you just can’t write HFC off as they can double their lead anytime with a quick counter. The rain continue to pelt down ground conditions get a little tricky. HFC 1-0 RUFC (24th Min)

    LIVE HFC, RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: Since the opening goal, it has been all Hyderabad FC as they press on with their counters. Rajasthan while on possession are desperately looking for an opening, but unfortunately they are not getting the space from they could generate. Hyderabad is just getting started as we can expect more goals from the ISL outfit. HFC 1-0 RUFC (14th Min)

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: It’s pelting down at the Kishore Bharati Stadium and things will be getting trickier, if the rain progresses. As of now Hyderabad and Rajasthan had one chance a piece from long-range, but none of the attempts were kept within the framework of the goal. GOAAAL!!! As we speak we have the first goal of the game! It’s Bartholomew Ogbeche, who finds the net off a powerful drop header! Borja sends in a juicy ball into the box and the Nigerian pulled off the header with perfection! 1-0 to Hyderabad FC. HFC 1-0 RUFC (5th Min) (Obgeche)

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: The match is underway at the Kishore Bharati Stadium as Hyderabad FC with their superior side look to make it to the semis of the Durand Cup. Rajasthan on the other hand will be looking to pull off yet another upset in the Durand Cup. HFC 0-0 RUFC (1st Mn)

    LIVE HFC vs RUFC, Durand Cup 2022: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match as we bring you the live coverage of the Durand Cup 2022, Quarter-Final match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United from Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata. LIVE UPDATES SOON!

