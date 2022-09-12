Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Qualifier 4 match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United. After a commanding performance that saw them finish atop Group C in the Durand Cup, reigning ISL champions Hyderabad FC will start as the favourite against I-League side Rajasthan United, in the last quarterfinal at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, here on Monday. HFC registered three wins in the group stage and will look to make it to the Semifinals of the prestigious competition for the first time in their history. Rajasthan United, who pipped Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal from their group, have been the surprise package in the Durand Cup this year. The I-League side has lost just one game in the competition so far, scoring six goals with their most impressive result coming against the Mariners. Gyamar Nikum, who scored the stoppage-time winner in that game, is currently the top goal-scorer for the side and could be the dangerman for HFC in this tie.Also Read - Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022- Qualifier 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte; Aman Kumar Sahani, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Akash Mishra, Manoj Mohammad, Soyal Joshy, Alex Saji, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Sweden Fernandes, Sahil Tavora, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Borja Herrera, Nikhil Poojary, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Joel Chianese, Aaren D'Silva, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Javier Siverio.

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyamar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves.