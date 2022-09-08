IND vs AFG T20 Asia Cup 2022 Scorecard, IND vs AFG, IND v AFG, India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Afghanistan. Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt to Bowl.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Fans Witness Fire Outside Dubai International Stadium Ahead Of IND vs AFG Match

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli open innings for Team India.

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

Live Updates

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: 3 overs done and dusted, India are now at 21/0. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are off to steady start. India need to be steady and need to conduct their innings sensibly. IND 21/0 (3)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli open innings for India, has the new ball for Afghanistan. We’re in for a cracker! Let’s Play!

  • 7:23 PM IST

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Rashid Khan: I think it’s all about taking wickets at important times, whenever the captain needs wickets – that’s what I am there for. Getting a batsman in trouble, that’s in my control. We got those wickets (against Pakistan) last night by playing with the batsmen’s mindset. We just need to focus on today’s game, playing against a big team like India. We need to forget about yesterday, these tough times will help us in the World Cup. Today we have a chance to play against a big team and play against big players.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Rahul Dravid: I see my role as a support to the captain and the team. Helping the team to get the best out of themselves. But once they are on the field, it’s upto the players and the captain to execute their plans and take the team forward. I think Rohit is pretty relaxed, and pretty much the whole team is. You got put things in perspective. We lost a couple of games on a pitch, on a ground that has not been easy to defend on. Just because we have lost a couple of games, it doesn’t mean we are a terrible team. I think we don’t need to overeact with things. It’s a balanced environment, whether we win or we lose. We keep going on the same path, the journey continues.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: KL Rahul: We wanted to bat first. We want to challenge ourselves as a batting unit. Rohit wants to take a break, playing back-to-back is not easy in these conditions. Yuzi (Chahal), Rohit and Hardik miss out. Chahar, Karthik and Axar come in. Even coming into this tournament, we had the T20 World Cup in mind. It’s a good learning for us to play such a tournament before the World Cup. We have learnt a few things from the losses. Trying to finalise the roles that each individual will play in the World Cup.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Nabi: We will bowl first. We left the stadium immediately and went to the hotel last night. Had some green tea and took a few sleeping pills, it was a tough night. We have played well in the tournament, we could have won the last two games. We will try our best to play some good cricket.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first.