IND vs AFG T20 Asia Cup 2022 Scorecard, IND vs AFG, IND v AFG, India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Afghanistan. After losing consecutive matches in the Super 4 stage, India will be taking on Afghanistan in the fifth match of the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. Afghanistan, too, lost their first game in the Super 4 stage. These two teams started off the tournament in a very good fashion, winning both of their league stage matches in their respective groups. But things took a wrong turn when it mattered the most, and they had a horrible start to the Super 4 stage. After losing to Pakistan, India went on to lose against Sri Lanka as well. Indian bowlers failed to contain the runs once again. Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka in their first game of the Super 4 stage by 4 wickets. They, like India, piled up decent runs but failed to defend them. The surface at the Dubai Cricket stadium rarely produces matches in the vicinity of 160-170 and is not exactly conducive for explosive batting. The straight boundaries of Dubai are very small and the batsman takes full benefit of it.

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: As far as the availability in the Afghan camp is concerned there would be number of sore players, since they are playing matches in consecutive days. Fareed Ahmed who played well against Pakistan was seen limping and there could be a big chance of him, missing the final tie against India.

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan would be definitely deploying the likes of left-armers in FazalHaq Farooqui and Fareed Ahmed against the Indian batters, who all has struggled against left-arm pace lately. Rashid Khan will be one again key for the Afghans, even though he should be wary of Rohit Sharma, who has a good record against the left-arm leggy.

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: As far as availability is concerned, Avesh Khan is out of the tournament and Deepak Chahar has come in as his replacement. Previously key all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out due to a knee injury and had to be replaced by Axar Patel for the remainder of the tournament.

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: It would be interesting to see what India has store for us as far as the bowling is concerned. They have been using a 5-man bowling line-up in the tournament so far and it has somewhat turned out to be a very unsuccessful move. Even if they go with 5 bowlers today, considering Chahar has come in for the injured Avesh Khan, Pandya could be used a sixth bowler in the middle-overs. India has been poor at the death and needs someone like Dinesh Karthik now, who was actually selected to play the role of a finisher.

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: On the other hand Afghanistan, who started the tournament on a brilliant note and now has to go back home, following their back to back defeats against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Mohammad Nabi and Co are a strong outfit and they are not going to give any inch to the Indians to breathe for sure.

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Team India led by Rohit Sharma is already out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 and today’s final Super 4 encounter against Afghanistan, the Men in Blue will be playing for pride as they try to salvage a victory to end their campaign in UAE on a high.

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 encounter between India and Afghanistan!