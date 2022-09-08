IND vs AFG T20 Asia Cup 2022 Scorecard, IND vs AFG, IND v AFG, India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Afghanistan. After losing consecutive matches in the Super 4 stage, India will be taking on Afghanistan in the fifth match of the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. Afghanistan, too, lost their first game in the Super 4 stage. These two teams started off the tournament in a very good fashion, winning both of their league stage matches in their respective groups. But things took a wrong turn when it mattered the most, and they had a horrible start to the Super 4 stage. After losing to Pakistan, India went on to lose against Sri Lanka as well. Indian bowlers failed to contain the runs once again. Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka in their first game of the Super 4 stage by 4 wickets. They, like India, piled up decent runs but failed to defend them. The surface at the Dubai Cricket stadium rarely produces matches in the vicinity of 160-170 and is not exactly conducive for explosive batting. The straight boundaries of Dubai are very small and the batsman takes full benefit of it.Also Read - ICC Men's T20 WC 2022: India To Face Australia, New Zealand In Warm-up; Check Full Schedule Here

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. Also Read - IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST Sept 08 Thursday

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad. Also Read - IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan Live in India