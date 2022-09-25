IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the 3rd T20I Match between India and Australia. India Bowlers on Top, Australia Reeling. Steve Smith Departs, India on Top. Maxwell Departs, India on Top. Finch-Green Depart Quickly, India Fightback. Finch Perishes, Green Lead Charge For Australia. Australia Openers Get Visitors Off to a Flying Start. India have won the toss and opted to field first.Also Read - Rohit Sharma-Dinesh Karthik's BROMANCE During 3rd T20I at Hyderabad Between Ind-Aus Steals Show | VIRAL PIC

PREVIEW: An eight-over-a-side is too short a game to analyse and gain anything from. The action takes place too fast and the teams go into it with only one plan — to score as many runs as possible or restrict the opposition within the target. However, India can still take some positives from Friday’s 8-over slugfest against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been batting well at the top of the order, he has not been domineering and at his authoritative best in the last few matches. On Friday, he played an impactful inning, hitting the ball cleanly and to a big distance, attacking the Australian bowlers from the start. With the series now locked 1-1, Sunday’s third match of the series has turned into a winner-take-all decider and the Indian team management and fans will be hoping that Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel will continue in the same vein in Hyderabad and beyond. If they continue to do that, things will be a bit easy for India at next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Controversial Runout of Glenn Maxwell During 3rd T20I at Hyderabad Between Ind-Aus | VIRAL TWEETS

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda. Also Read - IND vs AUS LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I Online And On TV

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis.