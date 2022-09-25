IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the 3rd T20I Match  between India and Australia. India Bowlers on Top, Australia Reeling. Steve Smith Departs, India on Top. Maxwell Departs, India on Top. Finch-Green Depart Quickly, India Fightback. Finch Perishes, Green Lead Charge For Australia. Australia Openers Get Visitors Off to a Flying Start. India have won the toss and opted to field first.Also Read - Rohit Sharma-Dinesh Karthik's BROMANCE During 3rd T20I at Hyderabad Between Ind-Aus Steals Show | VIRAL PIC

PREVIEW: An eight-over-a-side is too short a game to analyse and gain anything from. The action takes place too fast and the teams go into it with only one plan — to score as many runs as possible or restrict the opposition within the target. However, India can still take some positives from Friday's 8-over slugfest against Australia at the Vidarbara Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been batting well at the top of the order, he has not been domineering and at his authoritative best in the last few matches. On Friday, he played an impactful inning, hitting the ball cleanly and to a big distance, attacking the Australian bowlers from the start. With the series now locked 1-1, Sunday's third match of the series has turned into a winner-take-all decider and the Indian team management and fans will be hoping that Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel will continue in the same vein in Hyderabad and beyond. If they continue to do that, things will be a bit easy for India at next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda. Also Read - IND vs AUS LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I Online And On TV

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: 16 overs gone, Australia are now at 134/6 after 16 overs of play. AUS 134/6 (16)

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: OUT!! Josh Inglis departs!! Axar Patel picks up his second wicket of the match. When it looked like Inglis and Davids created a bit of hope, Australia falter again. The visitors have lost half their side! AUS 116/5 (15.3)

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: OUT!! STUMPED! Steve Smith becomes the latest victim as Yuzvendra Chahal picks up his first wicket of the game! These are going from bad to worse for the visitors as they give their wickets away cheaply. India continue to dominate at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. AUS 86/4 (10)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: OUT!!! Now Glenn Maxwell wipes the dust! Australia are now losing wickets in regular intervals! Axar Patel runs out the Australian. With 3 quick wickets down, India have taken control of the game. The visitors look a bit clueless with the current situation. The Aussies are now at 76/3. AUS 76/3 (8)

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: OUT!! Another one goes down!!! The dangerous Cameron Green departs after a quick-fire half-century! India are right back in it! Australia have lost their openers now. Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell are the new men at the crease for the visitors. The Aussies are now at 66/2. AUS 66/2 (6)

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Just as I was saying!! India now have a wicket and it’s Hardik Pandya who gets the all-important breakthrough for the home side! Aaron Finch departs! Much needed! Steve Smith is the new man in. AUS 56/1 (4)

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: A massive 17 runs coming from the third over as the Aussie openers took Bumrah for a ride! Cameron Green is getting better and better with every passing over now. Even though a wicket or two inside the powerplay, would bring back the momentum back towards the Indians. Australia dominate and are now at 40/0. AUS 40/0 (3)

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Green once again made his presence felt in the game as Australia notch up 11 runs in the second over of the match. Two more boundaries coming in the over. Australia are now at 23/0. AUS 23/0 (2)

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Australia are off to a flying start as Cameron Green leading charge early on, notch up 12 runs from the opening over. Green smashed a boundary and a six respectively. Not the best of starts for underperforming Bhuvneshwar Kumar early in the game. AUS 12/0 (1)

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Aaron Finch and Cameron Green open innings for Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball for India. We’re in for a cracker! Let’s Play!